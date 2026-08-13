San Francisco Giants Acquire 3-Year MLB Player Before Rockies Series

On Thursday, the San Francisco Giants have the day off.

They are coming off a series (at home) with the Houston Astros where they dropped two out of three games.

Most recently, the Giants lost by a score of 2-1 on Wednesday.

San Francisco Giants Acquire 3-Year Player

The Giants will now remain at home to host the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.

Ahead of their series with the Rockies, the Giants claimed Shay Whitcomb off waivers from the Astros.

The SF Giants wrote (via X): “The #SFGiants made the following roster moves today: • IF Shay Whitcomb claimed off waivers from Houston and optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. • RHP Trevor McDonald transferred to the 60-day Injured List.”

Looking At Whitcomb

Whitcomb was picked in the 5th round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

He has spent all three seasons of his career with the Astros.

The 27-year-old is batting .130 with three hits, two home runs, five RBIs and two runs in 17 games this year.

Whitcomb had been designated for assignment earlier this week.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Michael Monreal: “Whitcomb has struggled mightily in 57 career games across three seasons. .167/.216/.292, 3 HR, 41 wRC+ Was an intriguing prospect out of UCSD a few years ago and ranked 17th in Houston’s system back in 2022.”

Alex Pavlovic: “The Giants claimed infielder Shay Whitcomb from the Astros and optioned him to Triple-A. They’re very short on healthy infielders. Trevor McDonald was put on the 60-day IL to clear a roster spot.”

@Beach2Ballpark: “Incredible how we have no prospect infielders to bring up. Perfect opportunity to get major league experience during this horrendous season.”

@2slickjordan: “based off his stats. seems like an AAAA player. does well in Triple-A but hasn’t put it all together in the majors”

Justice delos Santos: “The Giants have claimed INF Shay Whitcomb from the Astros and optioned him to Triple-A. Gives them another healthy infielder. He’s played all four infield spots, plus some time in left field.”