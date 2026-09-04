San Francisco Giants Acquire 6-Year MLB Player From Brewers Before Mets Series

Ahead of their series against the New York Mets at Citi Field, the San Francisco Giants claimed six-year MLB right-handed pitcher Joel Kuhnel off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers, according to MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy.

Via McCalby on X: The Brewers announced that RHP Joel Kuhnel was claimed off waivers by San Francisco.

The Brewers designated Kuhnel for assignment last week. The Giants need to place Kuhnel on their active roster because he is out of options. San Francisco also needs to clear a 40-man roster spot for the right-hander.

San Francisco Giants Claim Joel Kuhnel Off Waivers From Milwaukee Brewers

Kuhnel signed a minor-league deal with the Athletics over the winter. The Athletics traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers for cash on June 6.

Kuhnel posted a 4.84 ERA with a 1.47 WHIP and 22 strikeouts over 35 1/3 innings between the Athletics and Brewers this season.

Kuhnel relies on six pitches: