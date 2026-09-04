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San Francisco Giants Acquire 6-Year MLB Player From Brewers Before Mets Series

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Buster Posey Announces Retirement
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Buster Posey #28 of the San Francisco Giants sitting with his wife Kristen Posey speaks at a press conference announcing his retirement from Major League Baseball at Oracle Park on November 04, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Ahead of their series against the New York Mets at Citi Field, the San Francisco Giants claimed six-year MLB right-handed pitcher Joel Kuhnel off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers, according to MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy.

Via McCalby on X: The Brewers announced that RHP Joel Kuhnel was claimed off waivers by San Francisco.

The Brewers designated Kuhnel for assignment last week. The Giants need to place Kuhnel on their active roster because he is out of options. San Francisco also needs to clear a 40-man roster spot for the right-hander.

San Francisco Giants Claim Joel Kuhnel Off Waivers From Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers v Cincinnati Reds
GettyCINCINNATI, OHIO – JUNE 22: Joel Kuhnel #59 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on June 22, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kuhnel signed a minor-league deal with the Athletics over the winter. The Athletics traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers for cash on June 6.

Kuhnel posted a 4.84 ERA with a 1.47 WHIP and 22 strikeouts over 35 1/3 innings between the Athletics and Brewers this season.

Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – JUNE 28: Joel Kuhnel #59 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts as he walks back to the dugout in the 10th inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field on June 28, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Kuhnel relies on six pitches:

  • Mid-90s sinker (51.4%)
  • Low-90s cutter (31.7%)
  • Low-90s changeup (6.8%)
  • Mid-90s four-seamer (5.5%)
  • Low-80s curveball (3.2%)
  • Mid-to-high-80s slider (1.4%)

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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San Francisco Giants Acquire 6-Year MLB Player From Brewers Before Mets Series

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