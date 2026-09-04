SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Buster Posey #28 of the San Francisco Giants sitting with his wife Kristen Posey speaks at a press conference announcing his retirement from Major League Baseball at Oracle Park on November 04, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
The Brewers designated Kuhnel for assignment last week. The Giants need to place Kuhnel on their active roster because he is out of options. San Francisco also needs to clear a 40-man roster spot for the right-hander.
San Francisco Giants Claim Joel Kuhnel Off Waivers From Milwaukee Brewers
Kuhnel signed a minor-league deal with the Athletics over the winter. The Athletics traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers for cash on June 6.
Kuhnel posted a 4.84 ERA with a 1.47 WHIP and 22 strikeouts over 35 1/3 innings between the Athletics and Brewers this season.
Kuhnel relies on six pitches:
Mid-90s sinker (51.4%)
Low-90s cutter (31.7%)
Low-90s changeup (6.8%)
Mid-90s four-seamer (5.5%)
Low-80s curveball (3.2%)
Mid-to-high-80s slider (1.4%)
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The San Francisco Giants acquired a six-year MLB player from the Milwaukee Brewers via a waiver claim before their series against the Mets.
San Francisco Giants Acquire 6-Year MLB Player From Brewers Before Mets Series