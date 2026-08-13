Hi, Subscriber

San Francisco Giants Announce Willy Adames News Before Rockies Series

  • 2.1K Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
CINCINNATI, OHIO - MARCH 27: Willy Adames #2 of the San Francisco Giants looks on during an Opening Day baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on March 27, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the San Francisco Giants finished their series with the Houston Astros at Oracle Park.

They lost by a score of 2-1 (and dropped two out of three in the series).

Willy Adames finished with one hit and one walk before leaving with an injury.

Susan Slusser of San Francisco Chronicle wrote (on August 12): “Adames’ back issues have returned. He’s been doing lots of pregame work and was a little sick last week – left the game with a reoccurrence of back problem but fought to stay in. Might be time for an IL stint.”

SF Giants Announced Adames News

GettyWilly Adames #2 of the San Francisco Giants watches action during a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on August 05, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

After the game, the Giants announced the latest update on Adames.

MLB.com wrote (on August 12): “Departed the Giants‘ 2-1 loss to the Astros on Aug. 12 after tweaking his back while attempting to turn a double play. Unlikely to return to action against the Rockies on Aug. 14.”

Adames is batting .224 with 100 hits, 19 home runs, 48 RBIs, 59 runs and five stolen bases in 116 games.

Looking At Adames

GettyWilly Adames #2 of the San Francisco Giants reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning at Oracle Park on August 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Adames is in the middle of his ninth season at the MLB level.

He has also had stops with the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers.

Over 1,156 games, the 30-year-old is batting .242 with 1,033 hits, 199 home runs, 607 RBIs, 620 runs and 68 stolen bases.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote (on August 12): “Tony Vitello said he doesn’t think the back issues Willy Adames is dealing with will lead to an IL stint, but he’ll likely sit on Friday to let it calm down a bit (Giants are off tomorrow).”

Looking At The Giants Right Now

GettyWilly Adames #2 of the San Francisco Giants hits a game-tying home run during the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 20, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

As for the Giants, they are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 50-71 record in 121 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 28-31 in 59 games at home).

On Friday, the Giants will remain at Oracle Park to open up a series with the Colorado Rockies.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

San Francisco Giants Announce Willy Adames News Before Rockies Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x