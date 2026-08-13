San Francisco Giants Announce Willy Adames News Before Rockies Series

On Wednesday, the San Francisco Giants finished their series with the Houston Astros at Oracle Park.

They lost by a score of 2-1 (and dropped two out of three in the series).

Willy Adames finished with one hit and one walk before leaving with an injury.

Susan Slusser of San Francisco Chronicle wrote (on August 12): “Adames’ back issues have returned. He’s been doing lots of pregame work and was a little sick last week – left the game with a reoccurrence of back problem but fought to stay in. Might be time for an IL stint.”

SF Giants Announced Adames News

After the game, the Giants announced the latest update on Adames.

MLB.com wrote (on August 12): “Departed the Giants‘ 2-1 loss to the Astros on Aug. 12 after tweaking his back while attempting to turn a double play. Unlikely to return to action against the Rockies on Aug. 14.”

Adames is batting .224 with 100 hits, 19 home runs, 48 RBIs, 59 runs and five stolen bases in 116 games.

Looking At Adames

Adames is in the middle of his ninth season at the MLB level.

He has also had stops with the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers.

Over 1,156 games, the 30-year-old is batting .242 with 1,033 hits, 199 home runs, 607 RBIs, 620 runs and 68 stolen bases.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote (on August 12): “Tony Vitello said he doesn’t think the back issues Willy Adames is dealing with will lead to an IL stint, but he’ll likely sit on Friday to let it calm down a bit (Giants are off tomorrow).”

Looking At The Giants Right Now

As for the Giants, they are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 50-71 record in 121 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 28-31 in 59 games at home).

On Friday, the Giants will remain at Oracle Park to open up a series with the Colorado Rockies.