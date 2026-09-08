San Francisco Giants Star Willy Adames Sends Out 17-Word Post

On Tuesday night, the San Francisco Giants will continue their series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park.

The Giants are coming off a 5-4 win on Monday.

SF Giants Star Willy Adames Sends Out 17-Word Post

Also on Monday, Giants star Willy Adames sent out a post to Instagram.

There were over 14,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

He wrote: “You are not responsible for correcting every false version of you that exist in someone else’s head.”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments: