Hi, Subscriber

San Francisco Giants Star Willy Adames Sends Out 17-Word Post

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
CINCINNATI, OHIO - MARCH 27: Willy Adames #2 of the San Francisco Giants looks on during an Opening Day baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on March 27, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the San Francisco Giants will continue their series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park.

The Giants are coming off a 5-4 win on Monday.

SF Giants Star Willy Adames Sends Out 17-Word Post

GettyWilly Adames #2 of the San Francisco Giants throws out Andruw Monasterio #32 of the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Fenway Park on August 22, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Also on Monday, Giants star Willy Adames sent out a post to Instagram.

There were over 14,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

He wrote: “You are not responsible for correcting every false version of you that exist in someone else’s head.”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

San Francisco Giants Star Willy Adames Sends Out 17-Word Post

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x