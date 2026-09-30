San Francisco Giants Star Willy Adames Sends Out Heartfelt Post After Season

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants had their season come to an end.

They lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 5-1 (and did not make the playoffs).

SF Giants Star Willy Adames Sends Out Heartfelt Post

On Tuesday night, Giants star Willy Adames made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Giants Faithful, WHAT A YEAR Definitely not the results we wanted or set out to accomplish on day 1. We are disappointed in how 162 ended, but we definitely learned. We learned to deal with injury, adversity, and disappointment. We also learned that no matter WHAT, you guys SHOW UP! We are going to do better, we are going to prepare to do right by you and this amazing city. Thank you for showing up everyday even when it was painful, your support is the engine of this organization. It is what keeps us motivated to keep working to try to be better, to give you guys a better experience. I’m truly honored to wear the jersey everyday. With that being said, it’s time to put in the work to reach the goals we deserve! Thank you again and see you next year 🧡. #ThanksGod #NoBookBag WA2”

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