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San Francisco Giants Star Willy Adames Sends Out Heartfelt Post After Season

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CINCINNATI, OHIO - MARCH 27: Willy Adames #2 of the San Francisco Giants looks on during an Opening Day baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on March 27, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants had their season come to an end.

They lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 5-1 (and did not make the playoffs).

SF Giants Star Willy Adames Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyWilly Adames #2 of the San Francisco Giants reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fifth inning at Oracle Park on August 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

On Tuesday night, Giants star Willy Adames made a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Giants Faithful, WHAT A YEAR Definitely not the results we wanted or set out to accomplish on day 1. We are disappointed in how 162 ended, but we definitely learned. We learned to deal with injury, adversity, and disappointment. We also learned that no matter WHAT, you guys SHOW UP! We are going to do better, we are going to prepare to do right by you and this amazing city. Thank you for showing up everyday even when it was painful, your support is the engine of this organization. It is what keeps us motivated to keep working to try to be better, to give you guys a better experience. I’m truly honored to wear the jersey everyday. With that being said, it’s time to put in the work to reach the goals we deserve! Thank you again and see you next year 🧡. #ThanksGod #NoBookBag WA2”

Comments On His Post

GettyWilly Adames #2 of the San Francisco Giants looks back at the dugout after striking out to end the second inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on April 19, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Star Willy Adames Sends Out Heartfelt Post After Season

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