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San Francisco Giants Announce Adrian Houser Decision in Latest Roster Move

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Cincinnati Reds v San Francisco Giants
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 25: Starting pitcher Adrian Houser #12 of the San Francisco Giants leaves the field in the top of the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park on August 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants won 3-1 over the Cincinnati Reds in the second of a three-game series on Tuesday.

The Giants are going for their first sweep of the season on Wednesday. They swapped starters before the series finale.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reported: “Giants swapped starters, with Logan Webb now going today and Landen Roupp moving to tomorrow. Probably not why they did it, but it could give Webb two cracks at a sweep: today and Monday in Atlanta.”

Giants Announce Adrian Houser Roster Move

The Giants announced on Wednesday that veteran pitcher Adrian Houser was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain.

In addition, the team selected right-handed pitcher Braxton Roxby from Triple-A Sacramento and transferred left-handed pitcher Carson Whisenhunt to the 60-day injured list.

Houser started Tuesday’s game against the Reds. He only threw 1 2/3 innings and 26 pitches before exiting the game with an injury.

Houser’s injury marked the second consecutive game the Giants’ starting pitcher exited early.

Whisenhunt was the starter on Monday. But he only threw 47 pitches in 2 2/3 innings before suffering a torn UCL.

Cincinnati Reds v San Francisco Giants

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: Adrian Houser #12 of the San Francisco Giants pitches in the top of the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park on August 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Recent Trade Acquisition Makes First Giants Appearance

Anthony Molina came in relief for the injured Houser. Molina allowed only 1 hit in 4 1/3 innings pitched. He earned his first win of the season.

Tuesday’s game was the 24-year-old’s first appearance with the Giants since the team acquired him at the trade deadline.

San Francisco sent right-handed pitcher Tyler Mahle to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for Molina.

Cincinnati Reds v San Francisco Giants

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 25: Adrian Houser #12 of the San Francisco Giants pitches in the top of the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park on August 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Adrian Houser’s Injury Adds to Long List of Injured Giants Players

The Giants have suffered many injuries throughout the season, particularly in recent days.

“The Giants announced that surgery was recommended for Carson Whisenhunt after an MRI revealed a tear of his UCL. A brutal year for their young pitchers, Birdsong and McDonad already had Tommy John in last six months,” Pavlovic reported on Aug. 25.

In addition, Veteran shortstop Willy Adames (elbow strain), outfielder Victor Bericoto (knee bone bruise) and pitcher J.T Brubaker (bruised ribs) were put on the injured list before Monday’s series opener.

They were part of 10 combined roster moves that day.

Veteran third baseman Matt Chapman suffered a season-ending injury in July. Outfielder Harrison Bader will not return either after a scooter accident.

Kyle Har is a sports reporter focused on the MLB and NFL, covering the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com. He has four years of experience as a sports radio producer at KNBR in San Francisco and works as a co-host for their Warriors postgame show, "Dubs OT," and weekly Warriors talk show "Just Dubs." More about Kyle Har

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San Francisco Giants Announce Adrian Houser Decision in Latest Roster Move

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