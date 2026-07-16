SF Giants Announce 2027 Schedule: What You Need to Know First

The San Francisco Giants have struggled from the jump during the 2026 season. They currently hold a 41-55 record, 19.5 games back of the NL West division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers and 10.5 games back of a Wild Card spot.

San Francisco will likely miss the playoffs for a fifth consecutive year and will hope for more success in 2027. The team announced their schedule for next year.

San Francisco Giants Announce Opening Day Opponent

The Giants will face the Colorado Rockies on Opening Day at Oracle Park on Mar. 25. San Francisco hosted the New York Yankees to kick off this season. Similar to this year, the Giants will play the series opener against Colorado on Thursday, followed by an off day on Friday, Mar. 26. The two teams will finish the series over the weekend.

After getting swept by the Yankees to start the season, the Giants will aim to get out to a hotter start against the Rockies.

Key Dates to Know for Giants Games

The Giants will wear their City Connect jerseys every Tuesday home game and their Gigantes jerseys every Saturday home game.

San Francisco will also get to host multiple American League teams at home next season.

They will face the Baltimore Orioles from Apr. 13-15, the Seattle Mariners from Apr. 26-28, the Texas Rangers from May 11-13, the Kansas City Royals from May 14-16, the Tampa Bay Rays from Jun. 28-30, the Athletics from Jul. 16-18, the Boston Red Sox from Aug. 24-26 and the Cleveland Guardians from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1.

Here are the dates when they face their NL West division rivals.

Los Angeles Dodgers: May 6-9 away, Jun 14-16 at home, Jul. 30 to Aug. 1 away, Aug. 6-8 at home.

San Diego Padres: May 24-27 at home, Jun. 7-9 away, Jul. 23-25 home, Sep. 6-8 away.

Arizona Diamondbacks: Mar. 29-31 at home, Jun. 4-6 away, Jul. 1-4 away, Sep. 13-15 at home.

Colorado Rockies: Mar. 25 and 26-27 at home, Jul. 6-8 away, Jul. 19-22 at home, Sep. 24-26 away.

The Giants will play their season finale against the Rockies on Sep. 26. But they will hope to play baseball in October.