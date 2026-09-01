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San Francisco Giants Announce 3 Roster Moves Before Pirates Series

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 25: President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey of the San Francisco Giants looks on before the game against the New York Yankees on Opening Day at Oracle Park on March 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the San Francisco Giants will open up a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

They are coming off a 7-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night at Truist Park.

San Francisco Giants Announce 3 Roster Moves

GettyManager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants watches from the dugout during the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on June 30, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Ahead of their series with the Pirates, the Giants announced several roster moves.

The SF Giants wrote (via X): “The #SFGiants made the following roster moves today: • C Zach Morgan (#80) recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. • LHP Cesar Perdomo (#83) selected from Triple-A Sacramento. • RHP Adrian Houser transferred to the 60-day Injured List.”

Looking At Morgan

Morgan was picked in the 7th round of the 2022 MLB Draft (by the Giants).

He has yet to make his MLB debut.

Looking At Perdomo

Perdomo has been with the Giants‘ organization since 2022.

He has yet to make his MLB debut.

Looking At Houser

GettyAdrian Houser #12 of the San Francisco Giants pitches in the top of the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park on August 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Houser is in the middle of his 10th season at the MLB level.

Prior to the Giants, the 33-year-old had stops with the Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets, Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays.

Over 199 career games, Houser has gone 44-51 with a 4.06 ERA.

Looking At The Giants Right Now

GettyJung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants hits an RBI single during the bottom of the seventh inning in game two of a doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park on August 29, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The Giants are currently the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 57-81 record in 138 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 24-45 in 69 games on the road).

Following three games with the Pirates, the Giants will remain on the road to visit Juan Soto and the New York Mets on Friday night at Citi Field.

Looking At The Pirates Right Now

GettyPaul Skenes #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates looks on against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field on August 05, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Pirates are the fourth-place team in the National League Central with a 67-71 record in 138 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 34-32 in 66 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Announce 3 Roster Moves Before Pirates Series

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