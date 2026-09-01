San Francisco Giants Announce 3 Roster Moves Before Pirates Series

On Tuesday, the San Francisco Giants will open up a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.

They are coming off a 7-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night at Truist Park.

San Francisco Giants Announce 3 Roster Moves

Ahead of their series with the Pirates, the Giants announced several roster moves.

The SF Giants wrote (via X): “The #SFGiants made the following roster moves today: • C Zach Morgan (#80) recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. • LHP Cesar Perdomo (#83) selected from Triple-A Sacramento. • RHP Adrian Houser transferred to the 60-day Injured List.”

Looking At Morgan

Morgan was picked in the 7th round of the 2022 MLB Draft (by the Giants).

He has yet to make his MLB debut.

Looking At Perdomo

Perdomo has been with the Giants‘ organization since 2022.

He has yet to make his MLB debut.

Looking At Houser

Houser is in the middle of his 10th season at the MLB level.

Prior to the Giants, the 33-year-old had stops with the Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets, Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays.

Over 199 career games, Houser has gone 44-51 with a 4.06 ERA.

Looking At The Giants Right Now

The Giants are currently the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 57-81 record in 138 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 24-45 in 69 games on the road).

Following three games with the Pirates, the Giants will remain on the road to visit Juan Soto and the New York Mets on Friday night at Citi Field.

Looking At The Pirates Right Now

The Pirates are the fourth-place team in the National League Central with a 67-71 record in 138 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 34-32 in 66 games at home).