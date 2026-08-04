San Francisco Giants Announced 5 New Roster Moves Before Rangers Series

On Monday, the San Francisco Giants opened up a series with the Texas Rangers in Arlington.

They are coming off a series where they dropped three out of four games to the Padres (in San Diego).

San Francisco Giants Announced 5 New Roster Moves

Following Monday’s trade deadline, the Giants announced an abundance of roster moves.

They wrote (via X): “The #SFGiants made the following roster moves: • RHP Tristan Beck recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. • IF Buddy Kennedy reported. • LHP Reiver Sanmartín recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. • RHP Carson Seymour recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. • RHP Blade Tidwell recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.”

Here’s what people were saying about the moves:

@DSteele77015261: “Really don’t want to see Beck, Seymour, Reiver, or Buddy play. Not one of them would or should be on any major league roster. Absurd.”

@foxduude: “The stands will be half empty the rest of the season”

@TamiSFGiantFan: “So basically we will be paying Major League prices for Minor League ball the rest of the season. I’d say it couldn’t get much worse but it can always get worse. Oh well. Maybe 2030 will be our year.”

@Affordable_Wino: “Sacramento is now located in Oracle Park.”

Looking At The SF Giants Right Now

The Giants were one of the most active teams at the deadline, as they moved on from several notable players.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote: “Sounds like the Giants are done. They traded six players off their roster: Arraez, Ray, Ramos, Mahle, Miller, Kilian in five different trades. They’re thrilled with the quality of prospects they got back, especially all the arms they added to a system that desperately needed it.”

Despite their high-profile roster, the Giants had been among the worst teams in all of baseball.

They came into Monday’s series with the Rangers as the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 47-65 record in 112 games.

Following three games in Texas, the Giants will return home to host the Detroit Tigers on Friday night.

The franchise last made the MLB playoffs during the 2021 season.