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San Francisco Giants Announce Heliot Ramos Decision Before Padres Game

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 30: Heliot Ramos #17 of the San Francisco Giants looks on after the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Giants 4-2 at Chase Field on June 30, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants will finish their series with the San Diego Padres.

After winning the first game (on Thursday), they have lost each of the last two.

Most recently, the Giants lost by a score of 6-5 on Saturday night.

Heliot Ramos finished with one hit, one walk and three strikeouts.

San Francisco Giants Announce Heliot Ramos Decision

GettyHeliot Ramos #17 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after his run during the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

For Sunday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB:Giants 8/2 L. Arraez 2B B. Eldridge DH H. Ramos LF R. Devers 1B J. Lee RF W. Adames SS D. Cavanaugh C D. Gilbert CF O. Basabe 3B L. Roupp SP”

Despite the trade deadline on Monday, Ramos is in the starting lineup (and hitting 3rd) on Sunday.

He is currently batting .264 with 75 hits, nine home runs, 34 RBIs, 36 runs and three stolen bases in 73 games.

GettyHeliot Ramos #17 of the San Francisco Giants bats against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on July 12, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The 2024 MLB All-Star is in the middle of his fifth MLB season (all with the Giants).

He has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors as of late.

There is no question that a player such as Ramos (who is 26) could help a contending team try to win the 2026 World Series.

Jeff Young of Around The Foghorn wrote (on July 28): “They ought to be open to it. Heliot Ramos is a quality player, but his production is not irreplaceable. He has multiple years of team control. Power bat. That should net a decent prospect in return.”

GettyHeliot Ramos #17 of the San Francisco Giants rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 20, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Looking At The SF Giants Right Now

The Giants have had a very poor season despite their talented roster.

They are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 47-64 record in 111 games.

Over their last ten games, the Giants have gone 5-5 (and they are 21-37 in 58 games on the road).

GettyHeliot Ramos #17 of the San Francisco Giants is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 20, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Giants will visit the Texas Rangers on Monday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Announce Heliot Ramos Decision Before Padres Game

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