San Francisco Giants Announce Heliot Ramos Decision Before Padres Game

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants will finish their series with the San Diego Padres.

After winning the first game (on Thursday), they have lost each of the last two.

Most recently, the Giants lost by a score of 6-5 on Saturday night.

Heliot Ramos finished with one hit, one walk and three strikeouts.

San Francisco Giants Announce Heliot Ramos Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Giants 8/2 L. Arraez 2B B. Eldridge DH H. Ramos LF R. Devers 1B J. Lee RF W. Adames SS D. Cavanaugh C D. Gilbert CF O. Basabe 3B L. Roupp SP”

Despite the trade deadline on Monday, Ramos is in the starting lineup (and hitting 3rd) on Sunday.

He is currently batting .264 with 75 hits, nine home runs, 34 RBIs, 36 runs and three stolen bases in 73 games.

The 2024 MLB All-Star is in the middle of his fifth MLB season (all with the Giants).

He has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors as of late.

There is no question that a player such as Ramos (who is 26) could help a contending team try to win the 2026 World Series.

Jeff Young of Around The Foghorn wrote (on July 28): “They ought to be open to it. Heliot Ramos is a quality player, but his production is not irreplaceable. He has multiple years of team control. Power bat. That should net a decent prospect in return.”

Looking At The SF Giants Right Now

The Giants have had a very poor season despite their talented roster.

They are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 47-64 record in 111 games.

Over their last ten games, the Giants have gone 5-5 (and they are 21-37 in 58 games on the road).

The Giants will visit the Texas Rangers on Monday.