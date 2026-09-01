San Francisco Giants Announce Jackson Flora News Before Pirates Series

The San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3 on Monday. It was a makeup game from their Jun. 18 matchup.

The Giants won the first two games of the Braves series to earn their first sweep (kind of) of the season.

They will start a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Tuesday.

San Francisco currently holds a 57-81 record in what has been a disappointing season from the start. Now the organization is focusing on younger players who can be a part of their future.

One of the more exciting prospects in their organization is Jackson Flora, who the Giants selected with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Giants Announce Jackson Flora News Before Pirates Series

The UC Santa Barbara product will make his first start in low-A with the San Jose Giants this week.

“I’m hearing Jackson Flora will join Class-A San Jose this week and is likely to start during the series at Fresno,” Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Justice delos Santos of the Mercury News also reported that Flora is scheduled to pitch on Friday in Fresno.

Flora will become teammates with the Giants’ No. 1 and 2 prospects, teenage infielders Josuar Gonzalez and Luis Hernandez, in San Jose.

The Bay Area native grew up rooting for the Giants and will soon make his professional debut within the organization.

Jackson Flora Widely Considered the Top Pitching Prospect in 2026 MLB Draft

Flora emerged as the top pitching prospect in the MLB after a stellar season with the Gauchos. The 21-year-old went 12-0 with a 1.06 ERA and set a school-record 133 strikeouts over 102 innings.

The 6-foot-5 pitcher has an elite fastball that sits in the upper-90s. He also throws a slider in the upper-80s, a slower sweeper and a kick changeup.

Flora signed with the Giants for $7,997,500. The signing bonus is nearly $1 million below the $8,988,400 slot value for the fourth overall pick.

The Giants used the extra financial flexibility to sign prep pitchers Carson Boleman (No. 29 overall) and Kaden Waechter (No. 55 overall).

Flora is the No. 3-ranked Giants prospect and No. 31 overall, according to MiLB.

What’s Next For the Giants

The Giants are starting a lot of left-handed hitters in Tuesday’s game against the Pirates. The first five batters (Drew Gilbert, Rafael Devers, Bryce Eldridge, Turner Hill and Jung Hoo Lee) are all lefties.

San Francisco will face off against Pirates flamethrower Paul Skenes. First pitch is scheduled at 3:10 p.m. PST.

After a three-game series in Pittsburgh, the Giants will stay on the road to play the New York Mets for a three-game weekend series.