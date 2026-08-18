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San Francisco Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Decision Before Guardians Series

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 07: Jung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants stands in the dugout before their game against the Detroit Tigers at Oracle Park on August 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants concluded a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

They lost two out of three games, including Sunday’s embarrassing 13-7 defeat. The Giants’ pitching staff allowed 10 walks. The Rockies scored 13 runs on 9 hits.

San Francisco lost the season series to Colorado for the first time since 2018, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.

After an off-day on Monday, the Giants will start a three-game road series against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.

Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Lineup Decision Ahead of Guardians Series

The San Francisco Giants revealed their starting lineup ahead of Tuesday’s series opener against the Cleveland Guardians. Outfielder Jung Hoo Lee is not in the lineup.

Lee has mainly played right field this season. The former KBO star is coming off a 3-for-12 series against the Rockies.

But 24-year-old Victor Bericoto will get the start in the corner outfield spot.

The lineup change also sees Jonah Cox playing center field and Drew Gilbert starting in left field.

In addition, the Giants have only one player starting on Tuesday who was also a part of their Opening Day lineup. Rafael Devers will bat second and is the designated hitter.

Los Angeles Angels v San Francisco Giants

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 25: Jung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants hits a three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Oracle Park on July 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Jung Hoo Lee This Season

The 27-year-old has improved offensively in his third season with the Giants.

Lee is currently posting career-highs in every major batting category. He is slashing .292/.328/.432 for a .760 OPS.

The outfielder’s current batting average is the 12th highest in all of MLB. However, his average was well above .300 before a slump in August.

Lee also has a career-high 9 home runs.

Jung Hoo Lee Giants

GettyOutfielder Jung Hoo Lee and first baseman/designated hitter Rafael Devers of the San Francisco Giants.

What’s Next For the Giants

The Giants’ three probable starting pitchers in the upcoming Guardians series are left-hander Carson Whisenhunt, veteran right-hander Adrian Houser and right-hander Landen Roupp.

San Francisco also promoted 23-year-old left-handed starter Matt “Tugboat” Wilkinson from Triple-A Sacramento to the majors on Monday. Wilkinson was acquired when the Giants traded catcher Patrick Bailey to Cleveland.

It will be interesting to see whether the 23-year-old will be used as a starter or in the bullpen.

The Giants will stay on the road after the Guardians series. San Francisco will play a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox starting on Friday.

Kyle Har is a sports reporter focused on the MLB and NFL, covering the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com. He has four years of experience as a sports radio producer at KNBR in San Francisco and works as a co-host for their Warriors postgame show, "Dubs OT," and weekly Warriors talk show "Just Dubs." More about Kyle Har

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San Francisco Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Decision Before Guardians Series

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