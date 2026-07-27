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San Francisco Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Decision Before Brewers Series

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 30: Jung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants on deck during the MLB game at Chase Field on June 30, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Monday, the San Francisco Giants will open up a series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park.

They are coming off a series where they won two out of three game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Most recently, the Giants lost by a score of 4-3 on Sunday.

Jung Hoo Lee did not play.

San Francisco Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Decision

GettyJung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants looks on against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

For Monday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote:Giants 7/27 L. Arraez 2B H. Ramos LF B. Eldridge DH R. Devers 1B C. Schmitt 3B D. Gilbert CF W. Adames SS G. McCray RF J. Rodriguez C T. Mahle SP”

Lee remains out of the lineup on Monday.

The 27-year-old is in the middle of a very productive season.

He is currently batting .302 with 109 hits, six home runs, 37 RBIs, 51 runs and six stolen bases in 96 games.

MLB.com wrote (on July 26): “Out of the lineup July 26 after being hit by a pitch in the seventh inning of July 25 game. Could be available off the bench.”

GettyJung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants rounds third base to score against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Tropicana Field on April 14, 2024 in St Petersburg, Florida.

Lee is in the middle of his third season in the MLB (all with the Giants).

Looking At The Giants Right Now

GettyLuis Arraez #1 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after hitting a two-run RBI double while standing on second base against the Los Angeles Angels in the bottom of the ninth inning at Oracle Park on July 26, 2026 in San Francisco, California. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Decision Before Brewers Series

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