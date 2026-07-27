San Francisco Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Decision Before Brewers Series

On Monday, the San Francisco Giants will open up a series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park.

They are coming off a series where they won two out of three game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Most recently, the Giants lost by a score of 4-3 on Sunday.

Jung Hoo Lee did not play.

San Francisco Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Decision

For Monday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Giants 7/27 L. Arraez 2B H. Ramos LF B. Eldridge DH R. Devers 1B C. Schmitt 3B D. Gilbert CF W. Adames SS G. McCray RF J. Rodriguez C T. Mahle SP”

Lee remains out of the lineup on Monday.

The 27-year-old is in the middle of a very productive season.

He is currently batting .302 with 109 hits, six home runs, 37 RBIs, 51 runs and six stolen bases in 96 games.

MLB.com wrote (on July 26): “Out of the lineup July 26 after being hit by a pitch in the seventh inning of July 25 game. Could be available off the bench.”

Lee is in the middle of his third season in the MLB (all with the Giants).

Looking At The Giants Right Now