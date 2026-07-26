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San Francisco Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Decision During Angels Series

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KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JULY 22: Jung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 22, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants will look to sweep the Los Angeles Angels (at home).

They are coming off a 9-2 win on Saturday.

Jung Hoo Lee had two hits, including one home run and three RBIs.

SF Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Decision

GettyJung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants hits a three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Oracle Park on July 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

For Sunday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote:Giants 7/26 L. Arraez 2B H. Ramos LF B. Eldridge DH R. Devers 1B C. Schmitt 3B D. Gilbert CF W. Adames SS D. Cavanaugh C G. McCray RF C. Whisenhunt SP”

Lee has been removed from the lineup on Sunday.

The 27-year-old is having a very strong year.

He is currently batting .302 with 109 hits, six home runs, 37 RBIs, 51 runs and six stolen bases in 96 games.

GettyJung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants runs toward second base after hitting a double against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at loanDepot park on June 20, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Lee is in the middle of his third MLB season (all with the Giants).

Looking At The Giants Right Now

The Giants have played well against the Angels, but they are in the middle of a very disappointing season.

Players such as Lee make up a very notable roster that is currently among the worst teams in baseball.

Right now, the Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 44-60 record in 104 games.

GettyManager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants talks with reporters prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 22, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

After the Angels, the Giants will remain at Oracle Park to host the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.

They have gone 24-25 in 49 games at home.

Angels Right Now

GettyMike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels reacts after hitting a single in the top of the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on July 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

As for the Angels, they come into play at the bottom of the American League West with a 41-64 record in 105 games.

Following the Giants, the Angels will head home to host Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros on Monday night in California.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Decision During Angels Series

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