San Francisco Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Decision During Angels Series

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants will look to sweep the Los Angeles Angels (at home).

They are coming off a 9-2 win on Saturday.

Jung Hoo Lee had two hits, including one home run and three RBIs.

SF Giants Announce Jung Hoo Lee Decision

For Sunday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Underdog MLB wrote: “Giants 7/26 L. Arraez 2B H. Ramos LF B. Eldridge DH R. Devers 1B C. Schmitt 3B D. Gilbert CF W. Adames SS D. Cavanaugh C G. McCray RF C. Whisenhunt SP”

Lee has been removed from the lineup on Sunday.

The 27-year-old is having a very strong year.

He is currently batting .302 with 109 hits, six home runs, 37 RBIs, 51 runs and six stolen bases in 96 games.

Lee is in the middle of his third MLB season (all with the Giants).

Looking At The Giants Right Now

The Giants have played well against the Angels, but they are in the middle of a very disappointing season.

Players such as Lee make up a very notable roster that is currently among the worst teams in baseball.

Right now, the Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 44-60 record in 104 games.

After the Angels, the Giants will remain at Oracle Park to host the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.

They have gone 24-25 in 49 games at home.

Angels Right Now

As for the Angels, they come into play at the bottom of the American League West with a 41-64 record in 105 games.

Following the Giants, the Angels will head home to host Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros on Monday night in California.