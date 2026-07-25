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San Francisco Giants Announce Matt Chapman News During Angels Series

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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 10: Matt Chapman #26 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after striking out in the seventh inning of the game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on May 10, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the San Francisco Giants will continue their series with the Los Angeles Angels at Oracle Park.

They are coming off a 7-6 win on Friday.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Area wrote: “The Giants won on a Rafael Devers walk-off. It seems like they’re trying to figure out if it was 8-6 or 7-6. Either way, the losing streak is over, thanks in part to Grant McCray and his 94 mph throw to third.”

San Francisco Giants Announce Matt Chapman News

GettyMatt Chapman #26 of the San Francisco Giants in action during the MLB game at Chase Field on June 30, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

During their series with the Angels, the Giants announced the latest news on Matt Chapman.

He has been out of action since June 30.

MLB.com wrote (on July 24): “Continuing baseball activities, took batting practice on July 24 in San Francisco. Will run the bases over the weekend.”

According to the site, he could still return this month.

Before getting hurt, Chapman had been batting .235 with 72 hits, seven home runs, 42 RBIs and 35 runs.

Looking At Chapman

GettyMatt Chapman #26 of the San Francisco Giants looks on from the on-deck circle against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Chapman was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He has also had stints with the Athletics and Toronto Blue Jays.

The 33-year-old is in the middle of his 10th MLB season (and third with the Giants).

GettyMatt Chapman #26 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after he was called out on strikes against the Atlanta Braves in the bottom of the seventh inning at Oracle Park on June 07, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

Due to the team’s struggles, Chapman has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors this season.

ESPN’s Buster Olney wrote (on June 15): “The Giants are open to offers for their three highest-paid position players — Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, Matt Chapman — among other obvious trade candidates, like Luis Arraez and Robbie Ray.”

Looking At The SF Giants Right Now

GettyRafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants hits a walk-off single in the bottom of the tenth inning to defeat the Los Angeles Angels at Oracle Park on July 24, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The Giants are currently the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 43-60 record in 103 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 23-25 in 48 games at Oracle Park).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Announce Matt Chapman News During Angels Series

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