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San Francisco Giants Announce Matt Chapman Update Ahead of Astros Series

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MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 10: Matt Chapman #26 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after striking out in the seventh inning of the game against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on May 10, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants had a talented roster headlined by veterans Rafael Devers, Matt Chapman, Logan Webb, Willy Adames, and Luis Arraez, among others. There was reason for optimism, especially with top prospect Bryce Eldridge’s promotion looming.

But this season is disappointing. The Giants never reached a .500 or better record at any point this season. They are currently 49-69 and hold the second-worst record in the National League.

It resulted in the Giants’ President of Baseball Operations, Buster Posey, having no choice but to sell at the deadline on Aug. 3. San Francisco dealt fan favorite Luis Arraez, homegrown outfielder Heliot Ramos, and former All-Star Robbie Ray. They traded a total of 6 MLB players.

The Giants’ season got worse after the team announced more bad injury news.

Giants Matt Chapman

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 31: Matt Chapman #26 of the San Francisco Giants falls to the ground in pain after fouling a pitch off his foot against the Baltimore Orioles in the bottom of the six inning at Oracle Park on August 31, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Matt Chapman To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

“As expected, Matt Chapman will have season-ending surgery tomorrow, the Giants announced,” Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reported.

It was reported on Friday, Aug. 7, by Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle that Matt Chapman had a hernia and core muscle tear.

“Matt Chapman is flying to Philadelphia to see a specialist on Sunday and expects to have season-ending surgery on Tuesday. He has a hernia, had been playing through it most of the season,” Pavlovic shared on Aug. 7.

The third baseman has not played a game for the Giants since Jun. 30. But Chapman was expected to join the team at some point during the season before he had to get season-ending surgery.

The Giants still owe Chapman $100 million over four years after this year.

Giants Matt Chapman

GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 27: Matt Chapman #26 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates while trotting around the bases after hitting a solo home run against the New York Mets in the bottom of the fourth inning at Oracle Park on July 27, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Matt Chapman Giants’ Career Thus Far

The star third baseman signed with the Giants ahead of the 2024 season. Chapman instantly shined. He posted a 7 WAR season, hitting 27 home runs, and won a Gold Glove at his position.

After another solid year in 2025, Chapman has struggled this season.

He posted a .235/.324/.368 slash line. He ended the year with career-lows in both OPS (.692) and home runs (7).

What Are the Giants’ Other Options At Third Base?

The team is suddenly thin at the third base position. Utility infielder Casey Schmitt also suffered a season-ending injury in addition to Chapman.

Schmitt played a variety of positions. But once Chapman went down, Schmitt instantly filled that void.

Now with both gone, San Francisco has to pivot. The team has mainly started 28-year-old Christian Koss at third base. But Koss is probably not a part of the Giants’ future. He has 9 hits in 58 at-bats.

San Francisco could give opportunities to Parks Harber, who is currently in Triple-A Sacramento. The Giants acquired the infielder when they traded right-handed reliever Camilo Doval to the New York Yankees.

The 24-year-old is impressing in Triple-A. He is currently slashing .337/.416/.558 and has 5 home runs and 21 RBIs in 21 games.

Kyle Har is a sports reporter focused on the MLB and NFL, covering the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com. He has four years of experience as a sports radio producer at KNBR in San Francisco and works as a co-host for their Warriors postgame show, "Dubs OT," and weekly Warriors talk show "Just Dubs." More about Kyle Har

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San Francisco Giants Announce Matt Chapman Update Ahead of Astros Series

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