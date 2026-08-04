San Francisco Giants Announce Matt Chapman Update During Rangers Series

On Tuesday night, the San Francisco Giants will play the second game of their series with the Texas Rangers.

They are coming off a 5-1 win on Monday night.

San Francisco Giants Announce Matt Chapman Update

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Giants announced the latest update on Matt Chapman.

He has been out since June 30 with an injury.

Evan Webeck of The California Post wrote: “Tony Vitello says there’s a chance Matt Chapman doesn’t play again this season. He’s going to see a specialist in Philly about his abdominal strain. Surgery hasn’t been ruled out.”

Before getting hurt, Chapman had been batting .235 with 72 hits, seven home runs, 42 RBIs and 35 runs in 84 games.

He is in the middle of his third season with the Giants.

Social Media On Chapman

Here’s what people were saying:

@FAorthopod: “Time to shut down Chapman.”

@ProgDan49: “Just shut him down regardless. No point in playing him any more this season.”

@C2Cbsbl: “I really don’t think we will be seeing Matt Chapman again this season I’m not too mad about that tbh, hopefully he’s ok, but I’d much rather watch other guys take those at bats for the last 2 months”

Chapman has also had stints with the Toronto Blue Jays and Athletics over 10 seasons in the MLB.

The 33-year-old has made one MLB All-Star Game (and won five Gold Glove Awards).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on September 5, 2024): “Third baseman Matt Chapman and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a six-year, $151 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. It wipes out the final two years of his current deal and keeps Chapman from opting out.”

Chapman is batting .240 with 1,073 hits, 210 home runs, 607 RBIs, 696 runs and 35 stolen bases in 1,234 career games.

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 48-65 record in 113 games.

They have two more games with the Rangers.

Following the series, the Giants will return home to host the Detroit Tigers on Friday night at Oracle Park.