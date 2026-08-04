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San Francisco Giants Announce Matt Chapman Update During Rangers Series

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 31: Matt Chapman #26 of the San Francisco Giants falls to the ground in pain after fouling a pitch off his foot against the Baltimore Orioles in the bottom of the six inning at Oracle Park on August 31, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the San Francisco Giants will play the second game of their series with the Texas Rangers.

They are coming off a 5-1 win on Monday night.

San Francisco Giants Announce Matt Chapman Update

GettyMatt Chapman #26 of the San Francisco Giants stands in the dugout before their game against the New York Mets at Oracle Park on April 24, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Giants announced the latest update on Matt Chapman.

He has been out since June 30 with an injury.

Evan Webeck of The California Post wrote: “Tony Vitello says there’s a chance Matt Chapman doesn’t play again this season. He’s going to see a specialist in Philly about his abdominal strain. Surgery hasn’t been ruled out.”

Before getting hurt, Chapman had been batting .235 with 72 hits, seven home runs, 42 RBIs and 35 runs in 84 games.

He is in the middle of his third season with the Giants.

Social Media On Chapman

GettyMatt Chapman #26 of the San Francisco Giants at bat against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Here’s what people were saying:

@FAorthopod: “Time to shut down Chapman.”

@ProgDan49: “Just shut him down regardless. No point in playing him any more this season.”

@C2Cbsbl: “I really don’t think we will be seeing Matt Chapman again this season I’m not too mad about that tbh, hopefully he’s ok, but I’d much rather watch other guys take those at bats for the last 2 months”

Chapman has also had stints with the Toronto Blue Jays and Athletics over 10 seasons in the MLB.

The 33-year-old has made one MLB All-Star Game (and won five Gold Glove Awards).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on September 5, 2024): “Third baseman Matt Chapman and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a six-year, $151 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. It wipes out the final two years of his current deal and keeps Chapman from opting out.”

GettyMatt Chapman #26 of the San Francisco Giants bats against the Baltimore Orioles at Oracle Park on August 30, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

Chapman is batting .240 with 1,073 hits, 210 home runs, 607 RBIs, 696 runs and 35 stolen bases in 1,234 career games.

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 48-65 record in 113 games.

They have two more games with the Rangers.

Following the series, the Giants will return home to host the Detroit Tigers on Friday night at Oracle Park.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Announce Matt Chapman Update During Rangers Series

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