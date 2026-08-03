San Francisco Giants Debut New Starting Lineup After Busy Trade Deadline

The San Francisco Giants had a busy trade deadline. They made 5 total trades, dealing 6 players in the last 24 hours ahead of the Aug. 3 MLB deadline.

The team moved on from a couple of everyday positional players. Second baseman Luis Arraez was dealt to the Philadelphia Phillies earlier on Monday. Left fielder Heliot Ramos was dealt to the New York Yankees.

They also traded four notable pitchers.

San Francisco traded starter Tyler Mahle to the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. They also dealt left-handed starter Robbie Ray to NL West division rival San Diego Padres.

The Giants then moved reliever Erik Miller to the Boston Red Sox just before the deadline.

Right-handed reliever Caleb Killian was dealt to the Phillies in addition to Arraez.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reported: “Sounds like the Giants are done. They traded six players off their roster: Arraez, Ray, Ramos, Mahle, Miller, and Killian in five different trades. They’re thrilled with the quality of prospects they got back, especially all the arms they added to a system that desperately needed it.”

The Giants will now face the Texas Rangers on Monday. San Francisco announced their first starting lineup since the conclusion of the deadline.

San Francisco Giants Reveal New-Look Starting Lineup

After the Arraez and Ramos trades, the Giants had to fill their positions for Monday’s game against the Texas Rangers. The lineup will feature a combination of veterans and new faces.

25-year-old Nate Furman will hit leadoff for the Giants. Furman was promoted from Triple-A Sacramento to San Francisco on Saturday. He gives rookie Bryce Eldridge the day off at the designated hitter spot.

A lot of players moved up in the order after the departure of Arraez and Ramos. Arraez led off and Ramos batted third in Sunday’s loss to the San Diego Padres. Jung Hoo Lee and Willy Adames are two players who will bat near the top of the lineup.

Osleivis Basabe will get the first crack at second base. Basabe shined in the Padres’ series, where he hit two home runs and recorded 5 RBIs.

Grant McCray will replace Ramos and start in left field.

What’s Next For the Giants

After trading 6 contributing players, the Giants will give a lot of young players opportunities to showcase their abilities.

San Francisco is 5-5 in their last 10 games. But they recently lost 3 out of 4 to the Padres before the MLB trade deadline.

The Giants face the Texas Rangers for a three-game series starting on Monday. They then come back to Oracle Park for a nine-game homestand against the Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies.