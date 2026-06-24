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San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Change Before Athletics Game

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 13: Rafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after striking out during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

On Wednesday evening, the San Francisco Giants will continue their series with the Athletics at Oracle Park.

The Giants are coming off a 3-1 win on Tuesday.

Rafael Devers (who started at first base) finished with one hit and one RBI in four at-bats.

SF Giants Announce Rafael Devers Change

GettyRafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants hits an RBI double during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of a double header at Truist Park on June 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

For Wednesday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Giants 6/24 M. Chapman 3B B. Eldridge 1B C. Schmitt 2B R. Devers DH W. Adames SS J. Hoo Lee RF V. Bericoto LF E. Haase C J. Cox CF T. Mahle SP”

Devers (who is batting 4th) has been moved to DH on Wednesday.

The three-time MLB All-Star comes into the night batting .238 with 72 hits, 11 home runs, 37 RBIs and 35 runs in 78 games.

He is in his second season with the Giants.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyRafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants in action against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup on Wednesday:

@JinbeiSeaKnight: “Why don’t the Giants want JHL to bat lead off? He gets on base just so the bottom of the order does nothing.”

@HarryBerezin: “Bericoto and Cox that’s interesting. I didn’t think you were allowed to put bench players in the starting lineup.”

@iliveinayurt: “I don’t understand how Vitello keeps hitting Lee so low in the lineup. Malpractice”

GettyRafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on June 21, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

@giantchat: “Interesting look with Cox and Bericoto in the lineup today!”

@HandaBot1: “Is a Lee RF, Eldridge 1B, Schmitt 2B, Devers DH, Chapman 3B, Adames SS, Bericoto LF, Cox CF, Haase C too much to ask for??? SMHHHH”

SF Giants Right Now

Getty Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants during the MLB game at Chase Field on May 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Giants 5-3.

The Giants are in the middle of an extremely disappointing year.

They are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 32-46 record in 78 games.

Following two more games with the Athletics, the Giants will host the Atlanta Braves on Friday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Change Before Athletics Game

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