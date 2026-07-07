San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Change Before Blue Jays Series

On Monday night, the San Francisco Giants will open up a series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Oracle Park in California.

They are coming off a 7-6 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Sunday in Denver.

Rafael Devers (who started at first base) finished with two home runs and two strikeouts.

San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Change

For Monday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Giants 7/6 H. Ramos RF L. Arraez 2B C. Schmitt 3B R. Devers DH J. Lee CF W. Adames SS B. Eldridge 1B V. Bericoto LF E. Haase C L. Roupp SP”

Devers is the team’s DH on Monday.

He comes into the night batting .248 with 85 hits, 18 home runs, 47 RBIs and 43 runs in 89 games.

The 2018 World Series Champion is in the middle of his second season with the Giants.

Social Media Reacts To Monday’s Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@CowlingsBronco7: “Nice lineup but we already know any lead means nothing.”

@JaybizF: “Why do they keep switching the outfield around? One day Ramos on LF the next in RF. Continuity is important. It’s obvious why they make so many mistakes”

@Cvc2pwtjcr20539: “Bryce still hitting that low and behind adames is hilarious lol even with his “slump “ he still has the highest ops on the team and adames has slumped the whole season”

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 37-52 record in 89 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 18-22 in 40 games at home).

Following three games with the Blue Jays, the Giants will remain at home to host the Rockies on Thursday.

Blue Jays Right Now

The Blue Jays are the third-place team in the American League East with a 42-48 record in 90 games.

They are 3-7 over their last ten games (and 18-23 in 41 games on the road).