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San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Change Before Blue Jays Series

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 13: Rafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after striking out during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the San Francisco Giants will open up a series with the Toronto Blue Jays at Oracle Park in California.

They are coming off a 7-6 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Sunday in Denver.

Rafael Devers (who started at first base) finished with two home runs and two strikeouts.

San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Change

GettyRafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates his fifth inning solo home run against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on July 5, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

For Monday’s game, the Giants have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB:Giants 7/6 H. Ramos RF L. Arraez 2B C. Schmitt 3B R. Devers DH J. Lee CF W. Adames SS B. Eldridge 1B V. Bericoto LF E. Haase C L. Roupp SP”

Devers is the team’s DH on Monday.

He comes into the night batting .248 with 85 hits, 18 home runs, 47 RBIs and 43 runs in 89 games.

The 2018 World Series Champion is in the middle of his second season with the Giants.

Social Media Reacts To Monday’s Lineup

GettyRafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the MLB game at Chase Field on June 30, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

@CowlingsBronco7: “Nice lineup but we already know any lead means nothing.”

@JaybizF: “Why do they keep switching the outfield around? One day Ramos on LF the next in RF. Continuity is important. It’s obvious why they make so many mistakes”

@Cvc2pwtjcr20539: “Bryce still hitting that low and behind adames is hilarious lol even with his “slump “ he still has the highest ops on the team and adames has slumped the whole season”

SF Giants Right Now

GettyRafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants in action against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 37-52 record in 89 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 18-22 in 40 games at home).

Following three games with the Blue Jays, the Giants will remain at home to host the Rockies on Thursday.

Blue Jays Right Now

GettyVladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays runs to first base after being walked during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 05, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

The Blue Jays are the third-place team in the American League East with a 42-48 record in 90 games.

They are 3-7 over their last ten games (and 18-23 in 41 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Announce Rafael Devers Change Before Blue Jays Series

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