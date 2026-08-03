Hi, Subscriber

San Francisco Giants Announce New Roster Move After Trade With Braves

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 25: Luis Arraez #1 and manager Tony Vitello of the San Francisco Giants look on against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning on Opening Day at Oracle Park on March 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants officially announced that they had made a trade with the Atlanta Braves.

In the deal, they acquired Anthony Molina.

The 24-year-old pitcher was immediately sent to Triple-A following the trade being finalized.

The SF Giants wrote (via X): “The #SFGiants and Atlanta Braves completed a trade today, with RHP Anthony Molina joining the Giants in exchange for RHP Tyler Mahle. Molina was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.”

Molina (who was in his first season with the Braves) had appeared in three MLB games this year.

He went 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA.

Before the Braves, Molina had spent the first two seasons of his career with the Colorado Rockies.

Social Media On Molina

GettyAnthony Molina #61 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants during the continuation of a game from June 16, at Truist Park at Truist Park on June 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying about Molina:

@sfgiantfutures: “Newest SF Giants RHP Anthony Molina, 24 years old, coming over from the Braves. He has a career 6.89 ERA in the Majors, but all but three of those games came with Colorado; this year he had a 5.40 ERA in three relief big league appearances. He’s had a 3.64 ERA in AAA this year.”

Jeff Young: “Anthony Molina is on the Braves’ 40-man roster. The results have not been there (6.89 ERA), but he has decent fastball velocity. Would probably benefit from throwing his curveball more. The trade opens up a spot in the rotation.”

Thomas Nestico: “Anthony Molina (acquired by SF) is a 24-year-old righty who has performed well in AAA this season but has never found his footing in MLB. His fastball sits 96-97 mph and he has posted strong whiff rates on his secondaries. He projects as a depth arm”

Looking At The SF Giants Right Now

GettyRafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates after a home run against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning at Petco Park on August 2, 2026 in San Diego, California.

The Giants are coming off a series where they lost three out of four games to the San Diego Padres.

They will now visit the Texas Rangers on Monday night.

Despite a talented roster, the Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 47-65 record in 112 games.

On the road, they have gone 21-38 in 59 games away from Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

San Francisco Giants Announce New Roster Move After Trade With Braves

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x