San Francisco Giants Announce New Roster Move After Trade With Braves

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants officially announced that they had made a trade with the Atlanta Braves.

In the deal, they acquired Anthony Molina.

The 24-year-old pitcher was immediately sent to Triple-A following the trade being finalized.

The SF Giants wrote (via X): “The #SFGiants and Atlanta Braves completed a trade today, with RHP Anthony Molina joining the Giants in exchange for RHP Tyler Mahle. Molina was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.”

Molina (who was in his first season with the Braves) had appeared in three MLB games this year.

He went 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA.

Before the Braves, Molina had spent the first two seasons of his career with the Colorado Rockies.

Social Media On Molina

Here’s what people were saying about Molina:

@sfgiantfutures: “Newest SF Giants RHP Anthony Molina, 24 years old, coming over from the Braves. He has a career 6.89 ERA in the Majors, but all but three of those games came with Colorado; this year he had a 5.40 ERA in three relief big league appearances. He’s had a 3.64 ERA in AAA this year.”

Jeff Young: “Anthony Molina is on the Braves’ 40-man roster. The results have not been there (6.89 ERA), but he has decent fastball velocity. Would probably benefit from throwing his curveball more. The trade opens up a spot in the rotation.”

Thomas Nestico: “Anthony Molina (acquired by SF) is a 24-year-old righty who has performed well in AAA this season but has never found his footing in MLB. His fastball sits 96-97 mph and he has posted strong whiff rates on his secondaries. He projects as a depth arm”

Looking At The SF Giants Right Now

The Giants are coming off a series where they lost three out of four games to the San Diego Padres.

They will now visit the Texas Rangers on Monday night.

Despite a talented roster, the Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 47-65 record in 112 games.

On the road, they have gone 21-38 in 59 games away from Oracle Park in San Francisco.