San Francisco Giants Announce Intriguing Roster Move Ahead of Mariners Series

The San Francisco Giants will start the second half of their season with a three-game road series against the Seattle Mariners.

The Giants went into the All-Star break winning three out of four games against the Colorado Rockies to improve their record to 41-55.

Giants Make Intriguing Roster Move

Before Friday’s game against the Mariners, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reported that the Giants made a roster move within their minor league organization.

Pavlovic wrote via X: “Parks Harber will join Bo Davidson in Triple-A … he was in big league camp and has played quite a bit of outfield recently. They’re moving up as Dakota Jordan, Gavin Kilen and Trevor Cohen move up from High-A to Double-A.”

The Giants acquired Harber when they traded Camilo Doval to the New York Yankees. The 24-year-old was batting .284 with an .879 OPS in Double-A Richmond before his promotion. He also tallied 12 home runs and 47 RBIs in 66 games for the Flying Squirrels.

An interesting note from Pavlovic is that Harber, a primary third baseman, has played “quite a bit of outfield recently.”

The 24-year-old is the Giants’ No. 13 overall prospect, according to MiLB. He is set to join San Francisco’s No. 6 prospect Bo Davidson in Triple-A Sacramento.

In addition, infielder Gavin Kilen (No. 4 ranked prospect), outfielder Dakota Jordan (No. 5) and outfielder Trevor Cohen (No. 8) were all promoted from High-A to Double-A.

Giants Fans React To Minor League Promotions

Here’s what Giants fans are saying about the news:

@arismith1213 : “So refreshing to see actual ‘big name’ prospects moving through the farm.”

@RFWill149 : “ Lots of good hitters getting that call up to Sacramento after the great TOMMY TIME Tommy Everidge teachings!”

@CommonBayTakes : “Clear out the MLB roster and make some space for these guys.”

@jadonkulous : “ Man our farm looks way different from two years ago.”

What’s Next For the Giants

The San Francisco Giants have had a tough start to their 2026 season. They currently hold a 41-55 record, are 19.5 games back of the NL West division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers and 10.5 games back of a wild card spot.

Giants’ President of Baseball Operations, Buster Posey, will have a decision to make as the trade deadline looms. San Francisco has numerous talented players that teams will certainly be interested in.

The Giants will start the second half of the season against the Seattle Mariners on Friday, Jul. 17. Right-handed pitcher Landen Roupp is scheduled to start against right-hander Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. PST.