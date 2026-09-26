San Francisco Giants Announce Logan Webb News During Dodgers Series

On Saturday, the San Francisco Giants will continue their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park.

The Giants are coming off a 2-0 loss on Friday.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote: “The Giants lost 2-0. At one hour, 53 minutes it was the third-fastest game in MLB this year.”

San Francisco Giants Announce Logan Webb News

During their series with the Dodgers, the Giants announced news about Logan Webb.

The Giants wrote (via X): “A terrific teammate that connects with every corner of the clubhouse while displaying great character and leadership, Logan Webb is the 2026 Willie Mac Award winner 👏”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@sjs2865: “Well deserved, hard to believe it’s his first”

@inmadnessIdwell: “YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEES! Congrats, Logan! Forever Giant 🧡🖤”

@SfGiantsHangout: “Congratulations Logan!🧡”

@FriscoGiantsfan: “Congrats to Logan Webb on winning the Willie Mac Award 👏🏻”

@saarreee49: “My ace❤️”

@sdcraig922: “Congratulations 🎉🎈🍾 to a great Giant of a man!! 👨”

Looking At Webb

Webb was picked in the 4th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He has spent all eight seasons of his career with the Giants.

Before getting shut down this year, Webb went 8-9 with a 4.31 ERA in 27 starts this year.

MLB.com wrote (on September 18): “Will be shut down for the season with the blister, which he said had been bothering him for a couple of days.”

Webb is a three-time MLB All-Star (and former Gold Glove winner).

He will turn 30 in November.

Looking At The Giants

The Giants are set to once again miss the MLB playoffs.

They are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 65-95 record in 160 games.