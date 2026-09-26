Hi, Subscriber

San Francisco Giants Announce Logan Webb News During Dodgers Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Logan Webb #62 of the San Francisco Giants stands in the dugout during their game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park on September 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the San Francisco Giants will continue their series with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park.

The Giants are coming off a 2-0 loss on Friday.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote: “The Giants lost 2-0. At one hour, 53 minutes it was the third-fastest game in MLB this year.”

San Francisco Giants Announce Logan Webb News

GettyLogan Webb of #62 the San Francisco Giants looks on prior to the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park on July 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

During their series with the Dodgers, the Giants announced news about Logan Webb.

The Giants wrote (via X): “A terrific teammate that connects with every corner of the clubhouse while displaying great character and leadership, Logan Webb is the 2026 Willie Mac Award winner 👏”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@sjs2865: “Well deserved, hard to believe it’s his first”

@inmadnessIdwell: “YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEES! Congrats, Logan! Forever Giant 🧡🖤”

@SfGiantsHangout: “Congratulations Logan!🧡”

GettyLogan Webb #62 of the San Francisco Giants pitches in the top of the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park on September 13, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

@FriscoGiantsfan: “Congrats to Logan Webb on winning the Willie Mac Award 👏🏻”

@saarreee49: “My ace❤️”

@sdcraig922: “Congratulations 🎉🎈🍾 to a great Giant of a man!! 👨”

Looking At Webb

GettyLogan Webb #62 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after being pulled during the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 18, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Webb was picked in the 4th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He has spent all eight seasons of his career with the Giants.

Before getting shut down this year, Webb went 8-9 with a 4.31 ERA in 27 starts this year.

MLB.com wrote (on September 18): “Will be shut down for the season with the blister, which he said had been bothering him for a couple of days.”

GettyLogan Webb #62 of the San Francisco Giants looks on during the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 5, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Webb is a three-time MLB All-Star (and former Gold Glove winner).

He will turn 30 in November.

Looking At The Giants

GettyManager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants looks during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth inning at Busch Stadium on September 14, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri.

The Giants are set to once again miss the MLB playoffs.

They are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 65-95 record in 160 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

San Francisco Giants Announce Logan Webb News During Dodgers Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x