San Francisco Giants Announced Harrison Bader News Immediately After Season

Last Sunday, the San Francisco Giants had their season come to an end.

They lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers (at Oracle Park) by a score of 5-1.

The franchise missed the MLB playoffs for the fifth straight year.

San Francisco Giants Announced Harrison Bader News

The Giants played most of the season without Harrison Bader, as he has been out of action since May 29.

Following the season, they announced the latest update on Bader.

MLB.com wrote (on September 29): “Will work on his running and baseball progressions over the offseason and is expected to be fully ready by Spring Training.”

Bader finished the 2026 regular season batting .170 with 18 hits, five home runs, 14 RBIs and 10 runs in 30 games.

He signed with San Francisco as a free agent (before the season).

Looking At Bader’s Career

Bader was picked in the 3rd round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

Before the Giants, he spent time with the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Minnesota Twins, Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds over 10 total seasons at the MLB level.

During the 2021 season (with the Cardinals), Bader won a Gold Glove Award.

Looking At The Giants

The Giants came into the 2026 season with a high-profile roster full of veterans.

That said, they had a very challenging year (and dealt with injuries).

During the middle of the season, the Giants traded away several veterans.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote (on September 29): “The Giants just put out the longest medical report of all time. The summary: Basically everyone who got hurt will be ready whenever spring training starts (other than the TJ group)”

The Giants finished the year as the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 65-97 record.

They last made the MLB playoffs in 2021 when Buster Posey was still playing.