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San Francisco Giants Announced Harrison Bader News Immediately After Season

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MAY 19: Harrison Bader #9 of the San Francisco Giants on deck during the MLB game at Chase Field on May 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Diamondbacks defeated the Giants 5-3. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Last Sunday, the San Francisco Giants had their season come to an end.

They lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers (at Oracle Park) by a score of 5-1.

The franchise missed the MLB playoffs for the fifth straight year.

San Francisco Giants Announced Harrison Bader News

GettyHarrison Bader #9 of the San Francisco Giants on deck during the MLB game at Chase Field on May 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Giants played most of the season without Harrison Bader, as he has been out of action since May 29.

Following the season, they announced the latest update on Bader.

MLB.com wrote (on September 29): “Will work on his running and baseball progressions over the offseason and is expected to be fully ready by Spring Training.”

GettyHarrison Bader #9 of the San Francisco Giants stands in the dugout during their game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Oracle Park on April 08, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Bader finished the 2026 regular season batting .170 with 18 hits, five home runs, 14 RBIs and 10 runs in 30 games.

He signed with San Francisco as a free agent (before the season).

Looking At Bader’s Career

GettyHarrison Bader #9 of the San Francisco Giants bats against the Philadelphia Phillies at Oracle Park on April 08, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Bader was picked in the 3rd round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

Before the Giants, he spent time with the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Minnesota Twins, Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds over 10 total seasons at the MLB level.

During the 2021 season (with the Cardinals), Bader won a Gold Glove Award.

Looking At The Giants

GettyTony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants looks on ahead of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on August 21, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Giants came into the 2026 season with a high-profile roster full of veterans.

That said, they had a very challenging year (and dealt with injuries).

During the middle of the season, the Giants traded away several veterans.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote (on September 29): “The Giants just put out the longest medical report of all time. The summary: Basically everyone who got hurt will be ready whenever spring training starts (other than the TJ group)”

GettyFormer San Francisco Giants player Buster Posey waves to the crowd during a pregame ceremony inducting them into the team’s Wall of Fame before the San Francisco Giants game against the Detroit Tigers at Oracle Park on August 08, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

The Giants finished the year as the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 65-97 record.

They last made the MLB playoffs in 2021 when Buster Posey was still playing.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Announced Harrison Bader News Immediately After Season

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