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San Francisco Giants Announced Matt Chapman News Before Brewers Series

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 14: Matt Chapman #26 of the San Francisco Giants at bat during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on April 14, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the San Francisco Giants opened up a series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park.

The Giants are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from the Los Angeles Angels (at home).

San Francisco Giants Announced Matt Chapman News

GettyMatt Chapman #26 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates while trotting around the bases after hitting a solo home run against the New York Mets in the bottom of the fourth inning at Oracle Park on July 27, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

Ahead of their series with the Brewers, the Giants announced the latest update on Matt Chapman.

He has been out since June 30 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on July 27): “Continuing baseball activities, took batting practice on July 24 in San Francisco. Likely to return during the Giants‘ series at San Diego from July 30-Aug. 2.”

GettyMatt Chapman #26 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates his home in the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 21, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Before getting hurt, Chapman had been batting .235 with 72 hits, seven home runs, 42 RBIs and 35 runs in 84 games.

He is in the middle of his third season with the Giants.

Looking At Chapman’s Career

GettyMatt Chapman #26 of the San Francisco Giants trots around the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the bottom of the seventh inning at Oracle Park on September 08, 2025 in San Francisco, California.

Chapman was the 25th pick in the 2014 MLB Draft.

He has also spent time with the Athletics and Blue Jays over 10 seasons in the MLB.

With the Giants struggling, the 33-year-old has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors over the last few months.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote: “Giants hope to have Jung Hoo Lee back in the lineup tomorrow. Matt Chapman should be back at some point this weekend at Petco Park.”

SF Giants Right Now

GettyManager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants looks on from the bench against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Chase Field on May 20, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Giants have a lot of notable players on their roster (such as Chapman).

That said, they are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 44-61 record in 105 games.

Over their last ten games, the Giants have gone 4-6 (and they are 24-26 in 50 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Announced Matt Chapman News Before Brewers Series

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