San Francisco Giants Announced Matt Chapman News Before Brewers Series

On Monday night, the San Francisco Giants opened up a series with the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park.

The Giants are coming off a series where they took two out of three games from the Los Angeles Angels (at home).

San Francisco Giants Announced Matt Chapman News

Ahead of their series with the Brewers, the Giants announced the latest update on Matt Chapman.

He has been out since June 30 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote (on July 27): “Continuing baseball activities, took batting practice on July 24 in San Francisco. Likely to return during the Giants‘ series at San Diego from July 30-Aug. 2.”

Before getting hurt, Chapman had been batting .235 with 72 hits, seven home runs, 42 RBIs and 35 runs in 84 games.

He is in the middle of his third season with the Giants.

Looking At Chapman’s Career

Chapman was the 25th pick in the 2014 MLB Draft.

He has also spent time with the Athletics and Blue Jays over 10 seasons in the MLB.

With the Giants struggling, the 33-year-old has been mentioned in a lot of trade rumors over the last few months.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote: “Giants hope to have Jung Hoo Lee back in the lineup tomorrow. Matt Chapman should be back at some point this weekend at Petco Park.”

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants have a lot of notable players on their roster (such as Chapman).

That said, they are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 44-61 record in 105 games.

Over their last ten games, the Giants have gone 4-6 (and they are 24-26 in 50 games at home).