San Francisco Giants Announced Marcelo Mayer Update During Padres Series

On Saturday, the San Francisco Giants will continue their series with the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park in California.

They are coming off a 7-5 loss on Friday.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote: “The Giants lost 7-5. They made it interesting in the ninth, but Mason Miller finished it off with a 103 mph fastball. They remain the only team in MLB without a four-game winning streak.”

San Francisco Giants Announced Marcelo Mayer Update

The Giants continue to play without Marcelo Mayer (who has yet to make his debut for the franchise).

He was traded (via the Boston Red Sox) last month.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Boston Red Sox traded 2B Marcelo Mayer to San Francisco Giants for LHP Erik Miller and CF Carlos Gutierrez.”

During their series with the Padres, the Giants announced the latest update on Mayer.

MLB.com wrote (on September 11): “Went through a full pregame routine on Sept. 11 on Oracle Park and is continuing to ramp up baseball activities.”

Looking At Mayer

Mayer was the 4th pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.

He has played part of two seasons at the MLB level (all with the Red Sox).

Before the trade, Mayer had been batting .220 with 45 hits, three home runs, 22 RBIs, 19 runs and three stolen bases in 70 games.

With the Giants in rebuilding mode, Mayer (who is just 23) has the potential to be a significant part of their future.

SF Giants Right Now

The Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 62-86 record in 148 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.