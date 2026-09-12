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San Francisco Giants Announced Marcelo Mayer Update During Padres Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: Marcelo Mayer #39 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after his first career home run against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium on June 06, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the San Francisco Giants will continue their series with the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park in California.

They are coming off a 7-5 loss on Friday.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote: “The Giants lost 7-5. They made it interesting in the ninth, but Mason Miller finished it off with a 103 mph fastball. They remain the only team in MLB without a four-game winning streak.”

San Francisco Giants Announced Marcelo Mayer Update

GettyMarcelo Mayer #39 of the Boston Red Sox bats in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 30, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Giants continue to play without Marcelo Mayer (who has yet to make his debut for the franchise).

He was traded (via the Boston Red Sox) last month.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Boston Red Sox traded 2B Marcelo Mayer to San Francisco Giants for LHP Erik Miller and CF Carlos Gutierrez.”

GettyMarcelo Mayer #11 of the Boston Red Sox throws during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park on May 01, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

During their series with the Padres, the Giants announced the latest update on Mayer.

MLB.com wrote (on September 11): “Went through a full pregame routine on Sept. 11 on Oracle Park and is continuing to ramp up baseball activities.”

Looking At Mayer

GettyMarcelo Mayer #39 of the Boston Red Sox looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 18, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Mayer was the 4th pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.

He has played part of two seasons at the MLB level (all with the Red Sox).

Before the trade, Mayer had been batting .220 with 45 hits, three home runs, 22 RBIs, 19 runs and three stolen bases in 70 games.

GettyMarcelo Mayer #39 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning at Fenway Park on June 11, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

With the Giants in rebuilding mode, Mayer (who is just 23) has the potential to be a significant part of their future.

SF Giants Right Now

GettyManager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants walks to the dugout during the third inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on June 30, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 62-86 record in 148 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Announced Marcelo Mayer Update During Padres Series

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