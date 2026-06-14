San Francisco Giants Announced Roster Move Before Cubs Series Finale

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants are playing the final game of their series against the Chicago Cubs (at Oracle Park).

They are looking to avoid getting swept after losing the first two games.

Jesse Rogers of ESPN wrote: “Cubs and Giants starting up on ABC. Former Cubs catcher AND manager David Ross is in the booth for this one. That should be fun. Cubs going for a sweep.”

San Francisco Giants Announced Roster Move

Before Sunday’s game, the Giants announced that they had made a series of roster moves.

The SF Giants wrote (via X): “#SFGiants roster moves: • RHP Keaton Winn placed on the 15-day Injured List (retro to June 11) with a right elbow strain. • RHP Tristan Beck recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.”

Looking At Winn

Winn is in his fourth MLB season (all with the Giants).

He is currently 2-2 with a 3.23 ERA in 29 games.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote: “Keaton Winn had an MRI on his elbow and it wasn’t concerning, Tony Vitello said. Giants anticipate this being a short-term thing. Winn has dealt with elbow issues in the past, but Vitello said there weren’t regrets about his recent usage.”

Looking At Beck

Beck is in his fourth season in the MLB (all with the Giants).

He is currently 0-0 with a 9.00 ERA in six games.

Looking At The Giants

The Giants are currently the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 28-43 record in 71 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 13-20 in 33 games at home).

After the Cubs, the Giants will get the day off on Monday.

They will then head to Atlanta for a series with the Braves that starts on Tuesday night at Truist Park.