SF Giants Linked to All-Star With 40-HR Power Projected for $88 Million Deal

The San Francisco Giants retooled their roster ahead of 2024 and entered the regular season with playoff hopes. Manager Bob Melvin’s club didn’t meet those expectations, finishing with an 80-82 record. Is free-agent slugger Anthony Santander an offseason target as they try to right the ship in 2025?

SI.com’s Christian Rauh named three “clear free agent upgrades” San Francisco could make to its outfield this winter. One was Santander, who is entering the open market after spending eight years with the Baltimore Orioles.

“The 29-year-old has had an outstanding season with the Baltimore Orioles this season,” he said. “Hitting a career-high and second only to Aaron Judge in the American League with 44 homers, Santander is set for a payday this winter.”

The outfielder was one of just four players to slug 40-plus homers in 2024. He also set single-season career-high marks for a full season with his .814 OPS, 135 OPS+, 102 RBI, 91 runs scored and 3.3 WAR, according to FanGraphs.

The 2024 All-Star earned $11.7 million with the Orioles and is in line for a handsome raise. Spotrac is projecting a five-year, $88 million contract for the slugger.

How Anthony Santander Can Fit Into the Giants’ Lineup

Santander appeared in three different roles for the Orioles this past season. He played 130 games as a right fielder and another 25 as the designated hitter. The 29-year-old also played one inning at first base.

The Giants could upgrade all three areas based on 2024 production. San Francisco right fielders combined to hit .239/.305/.429 with 24 homers, 70 RBI and 70 runs scored in 630 plate appearances. Mike Yastrzemski took on most of the playing time, appearing in 121 games.

Giants designated hitters combined to produce a 103 wRC+, ranking 16th in baseball. They also slugged 20 homers with 66 RBI and 91 runs scored. Jorge Soler accounted for most of that, but he’s no longer with the club after getting dealt at the trade deadline.

San Francisco could also use an upgrade at first base after posting a 100 wRC+ (21st in baseball) with 14 homers, 62 RBI and 65 runs scored as a group. Santander has only appeared in 12 games at first base during his career, but it could either be a creative solution or something to consider for later in his career.

Could Anthony Santander Break the Giants’ Power Drought?

The Giants play home games at Oracle Park, which has consistently been a pitcher-friendly stadium. Statcast’s Park Factors has ranked it the hardest place to hit a home run in Major League Baseball over the last three seasons.

Although San Francisco has captured three World Series titles since 2010, the one thing this lineup has been missing is a legitimate power source. Barry Bonds is still the last Giants hitter to produce a season of 30-plus homers.

He accomplished that feat in 2004 when he slugged 45 homers with 101 RBI in 147 games. There was hope this past winter that Soler could break the drought after agreeing to a three-year, $42 million deal. That hope evaporated once San Francisco traded him to the Atlanta Braves in July. But even if they didn’t, this drought wasn’t looking like it would end this year.

Soler slugged 12 homers in 93 games before being dealt. The Giants’ 2024 home run leader was third baseman Matt Chapman, who hit 27 homers in his first season with the club. Santander at least has the potential to break this streak if he signs with the Giants. He has one other season of 30-plus homers in addition to the 44 he slugged in 2024.