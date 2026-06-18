Latest San Francisco Giants News Comes With Tough Consequences for the Team

The San Francisco Giants have been one of baseball’s worst teams in 2026, and with a record of 31-43 through their first 74 games, they sit in 14th place in the overall National League standings, ahead of only the division rival Colorado Rockies.

With so many star players underperforming, the team are likely to head into the trade deadline as sellers, and when that deadline passes on August 3rd, we could be looking at a completely different Giants team.

Giants Game Against the Atlanta Braves Postponed

What that means is that when the Giants next play the Atlanta Braves on August 31 as a result of today’s game being postponed, we could be seeing two very different teams going to battle as September and the push for the MLB Playoffs approach.

With the Braves currently sitting in first place in the National League East, they’re expected to be in contention for a top spot in the post-season this year, but for the Giants, things aren’t going to get any easier from here as they look to turn around what has been a very disappointing 2026 season to date.

Latest Postponement has Major Implications for the San Francisco Giants

Unfortunately, if the Giants did have any hopes of turning things around in 2026, those hopes have taken a major hit on Thursday when the makeup game was announced for August 31st. Why that is such a big hit is because the Giants will now have to play for 23 straight days as a result, beginning on August 18th and ending on September 9th.

Not only that, but five of those series will be played on the road, including the August 31 game against the Braves, with four full series coming against Cleveland, Boston, Pittsburgh and the New York Mets. If the Giants can get hot enough, there’s a chance they can use this and garner momentum heading deep into September, but if the team continue to play as they have in 2026 and move pieces out at the deadline, this stretch may be the final nail in the coffin of their post-season aspirations.

Can the Giants Survive This Tough Stretch?

Heading into the 2026 season, the most amount of days in a row a team was set to play without a break was 17 by the Milwaukee Brewers, with several other teams featuring stretches of 16 straight days playing. Sure, these athletes are primed for the challenge of a long, daunting 162-game season, but there are regular breaks throughout that year, and now for the Giants, they’ll play a game a day for over three weeks as a result of this latest move.

Even for a team in contention, this would be a daunting stretch that could make or break a season, but with the Giants already sitting in fourth in the NL West and second last in the National League overall, it may not matter, but this latest issue is just another example of how tough a 162-game season can be, even for the best athletes.