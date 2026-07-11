Giants select Barry Bonds’ Nephew, Peyton in 2026 MLB Draft

San Francisco Giants legendary slugger Barry Bonds retired after the 2007 season. Nearly 20 years later, the Giants selected Bonds’ nephew, Peyton Bonds, with the 90th overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.

The 20-year-old posted a .352 batting average and .972 OPS for Rutgers University. The outfielder recorded 6 home runs and 29 RBIs in 36 games for the Scarlet Knights.

Peyton Bonds Showcased Power At MLB Combine

The younger Bonds resembles his uncle with his combination of size and power. The 20-year-old stands 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds. He recorded the fifth-highest 90th-percentile exit velocity at the MLB Combine at 110.6 mph, according to Baseball America.

Peyton Bonds fits what the Giants’ front office has liked in recent draft prospects. He posted a high batting average with a low strikeout rate of 12.7 percent last season. He was the 81st-ranked draft prospect by MLB Pipeline.

Recapping Giants’ MLB Draft Through the First Three Rounds

Bonds was the first position player the Giants’ front office drafted. He joins UC Santa Barbara pitcher Jackson Flora and high school pitchers Carson Boleman and Kaden Waechter to round out the 2026 draft class thus far.

Flora should be the star of the class after posting a dominant 1.06 ERA with the Gauchos last season. The right-handed pitcher was the top pitching prospect and was drafted No. 4 overall.

Boleman is a left-handed pitcher out of Southside Christian High School in South Carolina. He is a two-time Gatorade South Carolina Baseball Player of the Year award winner.

Flora becomes the Giants’ No. 3 prospect and Boleman the No. 9 prospect, according to Bleacher Report.