San Francisco Giants Intriguing Prospect Earns Player of the Month Honors

The San Francisco Giants lost 5-2 in their series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates earlier on Thursday.

Giants pitchers only gave up 5 hits (all singles) but walked 7 Pirates batters in the loss. San Francisco scored both of their runs in the 7th inning thanks to RBIs from Jung Hoo Lee and Nate Furman.

The team additionally received significant news about one of their most intriguing prospects in Triple-A Sacramento.

Bo Davidson Earns Player of the Month Honors

Giants outfielder prospect Bo Davidson was named the PCL Player of the Month for August on Thursday, Sep.3.

“OF Bo Davidson was named the PCL Player of the Month for August despite starting off 0-for-15. He hit .323 with seven homers, 10 doubles and 28 RBIs,” Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle wrote on X.

Davidson started in Double-A Richmond before his promotion to Triple-A Sacramento. He has recorded a combined 26 home runs and 86 RBIs between the two minor league levels. The outfielder is currently slashing .279/.349/.506 for an .855 OPS this season. He has added 19 stolen bases.

The 24-year-old is one of the best hitters on the Triple-A Sacramento Rivercats squad. He is also considered one of the top prospects in the Giants’ farm system.

The left-handed hitter is the Giants’ No. 8-ranked prospect, according to MiLB.com. Additionally, he is the highest-ranked prospect that is currently in Triple-A.

Third baseman Parks Harber (No. 13) and left-handed pitcher Joe Whitman (No. 23) are the only two other Rivercats players ranked among the top-30.

Will the Giants Promote Bo Davidson Before the End of the 2026 Season?

The Giants are currently at a stage of the season where they are evaluating which players can help them next season.

Some players have stood out, like outfielders Turner Hill (batting .318) and Jonah Cox (batting .278) in recent starts.

But the Giants have seemingly promoted their entire Triple-A roster in the past month and a half. However, the two most advanced hitters on the Rivercats (Davidson and Harber) are still in Triple-A.

John Shea of the San Francisco Standard regarding Davidson (on Aug. 23): “The Giants will need to add Davidson to their 40-man roster to ensure he wouldn’t be Rule 5 eligible — that would happen before season’s end or in the offseason.”

Shea regarding Harber (on Aug. 23): Meanwhile, Harber has less service time in the minors and wouldn’t need to be protected. So his inclusion on the 40-man roster isn’t as urgent.

Giants President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey addressed Davidson’s looming roster decision.

“I would say with Bo, just keep going,” Posey told Shea. “It was a little bit of a slow start in Triple-A, but he’s been swinging the bat much better lately (.370/.447/.740 in August). Just keep making progress, and then we’ll have to make a decision.”