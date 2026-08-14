San Francisco Giants Legend Barry Bonds Sends Out 5-Word Post After Field Of Dreams

On Thursday night, the Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins faced off in Iowa for the Field of Dreams game.

The Phillies won by a score of 7-1.

Giants Legend Barry Bonds Sends Out 5-Word Post

San Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds was working the event for Netflix Sports.

He sent out an Instagram post after the game.

Bonds wrote: “Field of Dreams 2026 x @netflixsports”

There were over 2,000 likes on his post in less than 12 hours.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@williamhorace.24: “The GOAT Baseball Player 🐐”

@bluffseedy: “Best ever!”

@skipperc182: “My two favorite players”

@brandon_luckman: “🚴 must be agreeing with you. Glad to see you broadcasting.”

@scottmorales1: “My GOAT! 🙌🏾 You built it my man and they will never surpass!”

@jackiedahhling: “if you build it, they will come.”

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was also among the people to like Bonds’ post.

Looking At Bonds

Bonds spent 22 seasons in the MLB with the Giants (15) and Pittsburgh Pirates (7).

He batted .298 with 762 home runs.

The MLB legend retired after the 2007 season.

Looking At The Giants

As for the current Giants, they will open up a series with the Colorado Rockies on Friday night at Oracle Park.

They are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 50-71 record in 121 games.