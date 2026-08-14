San Francisco Giants Legend Barry Bonds Sends Out 5-Word Post After Field Of Dreams

SAN FRANCISCO - SEPTEMBER 21: Barry Bonds #25 of the San Francisco Giants looks on against the Houston Astros during the game at SBC Park on September 21, 2004 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
GettySan Francisco Giants’ slugger Barry Bonds slaps his hands together while watching his ball fly over the right field wall after hitting his 73rd record breaking home run of the season off Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dennis Springer during the first inning 07 October 2001 in San Francisco, CA.
There were over 2,000 likes on his post in less than 12 hours.
Here’s what people were saying in the comments:
@williamhorace.24: “The GOAT Baseball Player 🐐”
@bluffseedy: “Best ever!”
@skipperc182: “My two favorite players”
GettyFEBRUARY 22: Slugger Barry Bonds of the San Francisco Giants talks to the media during spring training February 22, 2005 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
@brandon_luckman: “🚴 must be agreeing with you. Glad to see you broadcasting.”
@scottmorales1: “My GOAT! 🙌🏾 You built it my man and they will never surpass!”
@jackiedahhling: “if you build it, they will come.”
GettyFormer Pittsburgh Pirates player Barry Bonds looks on during the Pittsburgh Pirates 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony before the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cincinnati Reds at PNC Park on August 24, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez was also among the people to like Bonds’ post.
Looking At Bonds
GettyBarry Bonds #25 of the San Francisco Giants rounds the bases after hitting his 715th career home run, passing Babe Ruth for second place on the all-time home run list, in the fourth inning of the game against the Colorado Rockies at AT&T Park on May 28, 2006 in San Francisco, California.
Bonds spent 22 seasons in the MLB with the Giants (15) and Pittsburgh Pirates (7).
He batted .298 with 762 home runs.
The MLB legend retired after the 2007 season.
Looking At The Giants
GettyManager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants walks to the dugout during the third inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on June 30, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.
As for the current Giants, they will open up a series with the Colorado Rockies on Friday night at Oracle Park.
They are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 50-71 record in 121 games.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Thursday night, the Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins faced off in Iowa for the Field of Dreams game.The Phillies won by a score of 7-1.Giants Legend Barry Bonds Sends Out 5-Word PostSan Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds was working the event for Netflix Sports.He sent out an Instagram post after the game.Bonds wrote: “Field […]
San Francisco Giants Legend Barry Bonds Sends Out 5-Word Post After Field Of Dreams