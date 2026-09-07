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San Francisco Giants Quickly Demote 6-Foot-3 Pitcher Before Cardinals Series

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Arizona Diamondbacks v San Francisco Giants
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 28: Braxton Roxby #90 of the San Francisco Giants making his major league debut pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the top of the ninth inning at Oracle Park on August 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants are gearing up for their series against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Giants will be looking to start the series on the right foot after losing their most recent game against the New York Mets by a 4-2 final score.

Now, as the Giants prepare for their Monday game against the Cardinals, they have demoted one of their pitchers.

San Francisco Giants Demote Pitcher Braxton Roxby to Triple-A Sacramento

Arizona Diamondbacks v San Francisco Giants
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 28: Braxton Roxby #90 of the San Francisco Giants making his major league debut pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the top of the ninth inning at Oracle Park on August 28, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

According to MiLB’s official transactions tracker, the Giants have demoted pitcher Braxton Roxby to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. This comes less than two weeks after he landed his first call-up to the Giants’ major league roster.

With Roxby being sent back down to Triple-A Sacramento, he will be aiming to impress. If he does well after being demoted, it could very well lead to him receiving another call-up to San Francisco’s roster before the season is over.

Looking at Roxby’s 2026 Season With the Giants

Milwaukee Brewers v San Francisco Giants
GettySCOTTSDALE, AZ – MARCH 11: A San Francisco Giants hat sits in a bucket of baseballs during a Cactus League game between the Giants and the Milwaukee Brewers at Scottsdale Stadium on March 11, 2015 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Roxby appeared in his first two career MLB games for the Giants during his short call-up. During them, he posted a 0-0 record, a 9.00 ERA, and two strikeouts in two innings pitched.

Roxby has spent most of this season with Triple-A Sacramento, though. In 36 appearances with the Triple-A club in 2026, the 6-foot-3 righty has a 4-3 record, a 4.11 ERA, and 53 strikeouts. Overall, he has been a decent reliever for the Triple-A club and will now be looking to perform well after being sent back down.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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San Francisco Giants Quickly Demote 6-Foot-3 Pitcher Before Cardinals Series

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