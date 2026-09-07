San Francisco Giants Quickly Demote 6-Foot-3 Pitcher Before Cardinals Series

The San Francisco Giants are gearing up for their series against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Giants will be looking to start the series on the right foot after losing their most recent game against the New York Mets by a 4-2 final score.

Now, as the Giants prepare for their Monday game against the Cardinals, they have demoted one of their pitchers.

San Francisco Giants Demote Pitcher Braxton Roxby to Triple-A Sacramento

According to MiLB’s official transactions tracker, the Giants have demoted pitcher Braxton Roxby to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday. This comes less than two weeks after he landed his first call-up to the Giants’ major league roster.

With Roxby being sent back down to Triple-A Sacramento, he will be aiming to impress. If he does well after being demoted, it could very well lead to him receiving another call-up to San Francisco’s roster before the season is over.

Looking at Roxby’s 2026 Season With the Giants

Roxby appeared in his first two career MLB games for the Giants during his short call-up. During them, he posted a 0-0 record, a 9.00 ERA, and two strikeouts in two innings pitched.

Roxby has spent most of this season with Triple-A Sacramento, though. In 36 appearances with the Triple-A club in 2026, the 6-foot-3 righty has a 4-3 record, a 4.11 ERA, and 53 strikeouts. Overall, he has been a decent reliever for the Triple-A club and will now be looking to perform well after being sent back down.