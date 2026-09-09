San Francisco Giants Quickly Promote 28-Year-Old During Cardinals Series

The San Francisco Giants finish their series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. The Giants are entering this game with momentum, as they have beaten St. Louis in each of their last two games.

Now, as the Giants prepare for their series finale against the Cardinals, they have promoted one of their new additions from Triple-A Sacramento.

San Francisco Giants Promote Brett Harris to Major League Roster

According to MLB.com’s official transactions log, the Giants have called up infielder Brett Harris to their major league roster from Triple-A Sacramento. This comes just a few days after San Francisco claimed the 28-year-old infielder off of waivers from the Boston Red Sox.

This is a great opportunity for Harris, as he will now have the opportunity to show San Francisco what he can do. He will be aiming to impress, as it would help his chances of sticking around on their major league roster down the stretch.

Looking at Harris’ 2026 Season So Far

Harris has appeared in six MLB games this season split between the Athletics and Red Sox, where he has gone 0-for-6 at the plate. This is after he posted zero home runs, five doubles, five RBI, and a .274 batting average in 32 games with the Athletics during the 2025 season.

Harris has also played in 73 Triple-A games this season, where he has posted eight home runs, 53 RBI, and a .288 batting average. Overall, he has had a good season in Triple-A and will now be looking to translate that over to the majors after being called up by San Francisco.