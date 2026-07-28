Giants Get Brutal Casey Schmitt Injury News During Brewers Series

The San Francisco Giants shut out the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 in the series opener on Monday.

Super utility player Casey Schmitt exited Monday’s game with an apparent injury after rounding first base on a leadoff single in the second inning.

After the game, the Giants called Schmitt’s injury “knee discomfort” before getting an MRI on Tuesday, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. Giants Manager Tony Vitello told reporters that he would miss some time and that it was too soon to know how much.

The San Francisco Giants officially announced Schmitt’s injury on Tuesday following the MRI, and the news is not good.

San Francisco Giants Hit With Brutal Casey Schmitt Injury News

The Giants announced that they have placed Schmitt on the 10-day injured list with a left knee meniscus tear. San Francisco promoted infielder Osleivis Basabe from Triple-A Sacramento to fill the roster spot.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area commented on the injury news.

“Giants have not given a timetable, but this is almost certainly season-ending,” Pavlovic wrote on X. “Old friend Mike Tauchman had the same injury in the spring and missed about three months. A bummer for a guy who broke through this year, but he seems to have avoided an injury that would impact 2027.”

Giants have not given a timetable, but this is almost certainly season-ending. Old friend Mike Tauchman had the same injury in the spring and missed about three months. A bummer for a guy who broke through this year, but he seems to have avoided an injury that would impact 2027. https://t.co/3ZgVeVg74T — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) July 28, 2026

John Shea of the San Francisco Standard also weighed in. “Bummer for Casey Schmitt, who has had such a nice breakout season,” Shea wrote on X. “Tests show a torn meniscus in left knee. He’s now on the injured list. Osleivis Basabe up from Sac.”

Casey Schmitt Suffers Heartbreaking Injury Amid Breakout Season

The 27-year-old’s breakout has been one of the few consistent bright spots on a Giants team that has overall struggled. After struggling to find consistent starts in his first three years with San Francisco, Schmitt has quickly become a prominent player in the Giants’ lineup.

In his fourth season with the orange and black, Schmitt has tallied 21 home runs and 55 RBIs in 98 games for the Giants. His 21 home runs are tied with slugging first baseman Rafael Devers for the team lead.

Schmitt only posted 23 home runs in his three seasons prior with San Francisco.

The utility player has also shown a willingness to play all over the field and be a good defender wherever the Giants needed him.

The primary infielder was asked to play left field when Heliot Ramos went down with an injury. Schmitt started 30 games in the outfield this season. He has also played every infield position. Schmitt has started 24 games at third base, 16 games at first base, 5 games at second base and 3 games at shortstop.

San Francisco now has a glaring hole at third base after Schmitt’s injury. The Giants’ primary third baseman, Matt Chapman, is also on the injured list. The veteran infielder is expected to return as early as this weekend, according to Pavlovic.

The Giants are slated to start 28-year-old utility infielder Christian Koss against the Brewers on Tuesday.