Giants’ Buster Posey Announces Rafael Devers Lineup Decision Ahead of A’s Game

San Francisco Giants‘ first baseman Rafael Devers made headlines in a 2-1 loss to the Miami Marlins on Sunday, Jun 21. The first baseman initially refused to be pinch-run for in the 9th inning before reluctantly heading to the dugout.

Many criticized Devers for his actions and wondered if there would be any accountability.

President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey addressed the situation before Tuesday’s, Jun 23, game against the Athletics. Posey said that “everyone has missteps” and he expects Devers to be in the lineup tonight.

It was later announced by Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area that Devers will bat 4th and play first base tonight against the A’s.

San Francisco Giants’ Struggles Since Acquiring Devers

The Giants acquired the two-time Silver Slugger in a trade with the Boston Red Sox in June 2025. At the time, San Francisco was tied for the NL West division lead. The Giants sputtered and traded pieces away at last year’s deadline.

Now, the Giants own the second-worst record in the National League and have multiple veterans locked into large contracts on their roster, including Devers. San Francisco is a clear seller again at this season’s trade deadline.

It will be easier for the Giants to part ways with second baseman Luis Arraez and starting pitcher Robbie Ray, both of whom are on expiring contracts. But it will be harder to trade veterans like Devers, shortstop Willy Adames and third baseman Matt Chapman. All three players are on expensive, long-term contracts.

Rafael Devers Down Season With Giants

The first baseman/designated hitter has hit well below his career averages so far this season. He currently owns a .238 batting average and .735 OPS. His career batting average is .273, and his OPS is .848.

He also only has 11 home runs and 36 RBIs through 77 games this season. Devers is not the only reason why the Giants have struggled throughout this year. But his underperformance so far is among the numerous team struggles.

San Francisco still owes Devers more than $200 million over the next 7 years.