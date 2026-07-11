Latest Giants’ Bullpen Meltdown Brings Heavy Criticism to Buster Posey

Blown saves have been a recurring theme of what’s been a wildly disappointing 2026 season for the San Francisco Giants. One more came in the July 10 game against the Colorado Rockies.

San Francisco entered the ninth inning leading 2-1. But closer Caleb Kilian failed to record an out, surrendering three hits and a walk. A bases-loaded single by Kyle Karros gave the Rockies the lead and knocked Kilian out of the game. Colorado added a sacrifice fly, then held on in the bottom of the ninth inning to hand San Francisco a 4-3 loss.

While there was plenty of criticism to go around after the loss to the Rockies, the sharpest was reserved for the man who put the 2026 Giants together, Buster Posey.

Frustrated San Francisco Giants Fans Lit Into Buster Posey

It’s fair to say that Kilian needs to pitch better, or that manager Tony Vitello needs to handle his bullpen better. But Vitello’s bullpen management has been the target of criticism this season, as has the production (or lack thereof) of other relievers. So, it’s natural to think that the problem might have been created somewhere else.

That was certainly the opinion of Giants’ fans during the latest meltdown. Posey, the President of Baseball Operations, was criticized for his failure to put a good bullpen together.

“Giants bullpen was predictably sketchy going into the season after Buster + Co. did basically nothing to address it. All these blown leads have quite literally destroyed the spirit of the fans + locker room. Embarrassing + shameful stuff,” one fan said on X.

“Every bullpen blown save, loss, whatever…is on Buster Posey. This bullpen doesn’t have it, and to keep the same guys around just because is on Buster,” another fan added.

“Once again. Don’t blame Caleb Killian. He was not meant to be a closer in the MLB,” one person opined. “Don’t blame Tony Vitello. He has no better options. Blame Buster Posey and the front office for constructing a roster that can’t close games (even against the Colorado Rockies).”

“Once again I’d like to thank Buster Posey for not bothering to sign an effective bullpen. Or a decent rotation for that matter. You’d think a catcher would know something about pitching talent,” a different fan remarked.

Posey Is Entering a Critical Time in His Tenure

Posey was hired as San Francisco’s President of Baseball Operations following the 2024 season. As he’s only in his second season in the role, Ryan Boman of Sports Illustrated doesn’t feel like Posey is on the hot seat yet.

That said, with the MLB Draft looming and the trade deadline coming shortly thereafter, Boman did note how important those are for Posey.

“While Posey’s job shouldn’t be in jeopardy yet, it could be next season at this time if he doesn’t make all the right moves over the next three weeks. Between the Draft and the MLB Trade Deadline, he must begin crafting for the future, while also constructing a team that will avoid a 2026 encore by the ocean,” Boman wrote.