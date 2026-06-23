Giants’ Buster Posey Shuts Down All Star Pitcher Trade Rumors

The San Francisco Giants currently own the second-worst record in the National League and look like an obvious seller at this year’s trade deadline. The most likely players the Giants could look to trade away are second baseman Luis Arraez and starting pitcher Robbie Ray. Both of whom are under expiring contracts.

While both players can bring a good return, the Giants could net a haul if they wanted to part ways with their ace starting pitcher, Logan Webb.

However, San Francisco Giants President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey gave a stern “no” when asked if the team would entertain offers for the two-time All-Star.

Logan Webb Impresses in Recent Starts

The Giants’ ace struggled to begin the season and was sent to the 15-day IL in May with a right knee injury. But since his return, Logan Webb has looked like his former All-Star self. In his last 4 starts, Webb has only given up 3 runs in 31 innings pitched.

However, San Francisco managed to lose two of those impressive starts, including Sunday’s 2-1 loss to the Miami Marlins. Webb is now 4-5 on the season and has lowered his ERA to a respectable 3.35.

Webb is on a team-friendly deal and is signed with the Giants through 2028. Despite Posey shutting down trade talks for Webb, there could be a line of suitors for one of the National League’s best pitchers.

San Francisco Giants Could Sell At Trade Deadline

The Giants appear as one of the teams that could sell at the trade deadline. San Francisco’s lineup is made up of mostly veterans who could all be on the trading block.

ESPN’s Buster Olney wrote on X on Jun 15, “The Giants are open to offers for their three highest-paid position players — Rafael Devers, Willy Adames, Matt Chapman — among other obvious trade candidates, like Luis Arraez and Robbie Ray.”

It will be harder to trade away the expensive contracts of Devers, Adames, and Chapman. San Francisco’s shortstop and third baseman also have no-trade clauses.

Arraez could net a good haul because he has improved his defense while continuing to provide elite bat-to-ball skills. Ray made last year’s All-Star team and owns a 5-6 record with a 4.07 ERA this season.