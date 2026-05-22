Giants’ Buster Posey Drops Blunt Quote on San Francisco’s Struggles

The San Francisco Giants are not where they expected to be. Sitting at 20-30 and fourth in the NL West, the season has not gone according to plan for a roster that entered 2026 with genuine expectations. The offense has been inconsistent. The injury list has grown. The gap between where they are and where they want to be is real and visible.

Someone had to answer for it.

On Thursday, Buster Posey did exactly that.

Posey Gives Honest Self-Assessment

Speaking on KNBR, the Giants‘ president of baseball operations was straightforward when asked how he would grade his tenure since taking the role following the 2024 season. “If we’re going based on wins and losses, not very well,” Posey said.

The Giants are 2-6 over their last eight games and sit 11 games back of the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the division. They are also 8.5 games back from the third Wild Card spot. With more than 100 games still to play the season is far from over, but the ground to make up is significant.

Posey acknowledged the results are not good enough. At the same time, he pointed to the farm system as a genuine source of optimism. San Francisco currently has five players ranked inside Baseball America’s top 100 prospects, with talent spread across every level of the minor league system.

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What Posey Sees as a Reason for Hope

Top prospect Bryce Eldridge has made his big league debut and is widely viewed as a key part of this organization’s future. The farm system has developed quietly under Posey’s watch, even as the major league results have fallen short.

The challenge is that prospects and future assets do not win games right now. The major league roster needs to perform, and it has not done so consistently enough to give the Giants a realistic path back into the playoff picture at this stage.

Posey remains optimistic that the tide will turn. He said the next time he is on KNBR, he hopes to be talking about more positive things, and expressed genuine belief that is a real possibility. Whether the roster can deliver on that belief over the next stretch of the schedule is the question that matters most.

Where the Giants Go From Here

Logan Webb is expected back from the injured list soon, which will stabilize a rotation that has been stretched thin.

The pieces are there for a run. But the margin for error is shrinking with every loss. Posey knows that. The next few weeks will say a lot about where this season is actually heading.

Final Word for the Giants

The record is 20-30. The season is not over. But the Giants need results, and they need them soon.

Sports is the ultimate meritocracy. The standings will be the judge.