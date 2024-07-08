Trade Proposal Could See SF Giants Target Rockies’ Starter

With just over three weeks until the July 30 trade deadline, it’s still unclear whether the San Francisco Giants will be looking to make any big moves. As of July 7, the team is third in the NL West with a record of 44-47, placing them far enough away from contention that they’re not expected to be extremely aggressive, but still close enough to a Wild Card spot that a few intelligent trades could bolster their roster enough to secure a playoff berth.

On July 5, Sports Illustrated’s Evan Massey proposed the Giants target Colorado Rockies‘ pitcher Cal Quantrill at the deadline, referring to the 29-year-old as a “sleeper” trade candidate to strengthen the team’s rotation.

“Quantrill would give San Francisco major insurance for the rest of the season,” Massey wrote.

In 18 starts this season, Quantrill has gone 6-6 with a 3.77 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, and 74 strikeouts in 100.1 innings. It’s an impressive comeback for the starter, who was designated for assignment by the Cleveland Guardians on November 16, 2023, after posting an underwhelming 5.24 ERA in 99.2 innings last season.

On July 3, The Athletic’s Will Sammon, Patrick Mooney and Katie Woo reported that the Rockies “plan to consider deals for some of their players under club control beyond this season including starting pitchers Austin Gomber and Cal Quantrill.” Quantrill is making $6.55 million this season and has one more year of club control before becoming a free agent at the the end of 2025.

Giants Expected to Receive Boost As Slew of Players Return From Injured List

The Giants’ starting rotation has been drastically thinned by injuries this season, but with a lot of those players expected to be reactivated in the coming weeks, the team could get the boost they need for the second half of the season.

Ace Blake Snell has been sidelined with a groin injury since June 3, but after a strong performance in his most recent rehab assignment, the starter is expected to rejoin the Giants with a scheduled start on July 9. Alex Cobb has been on the IL since undergoing hip surgery in October 2023 and experiencing shoulder inflammation during rehabilitation, though the 36-year-old is looking to return to the mound after the All-Star Break. Robbie Ray, who recently made his third rehab start in Triple-A after undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2023, is also expected to return in the coming weeks.

Kyle Harrison was reactivated on July 6 after spending nearly a month on the IL with a sprained ankle.

Will the Giants Target Pitching at the Deadline?

The Giants made a decent splash in the offseason when they signed Snell to a two-year, $62 million contract, but so far this season, the 31-year-old certainly hasn’t been the game-changer they’d hoped for. In his 6 starts prior to landing on the IL on June 3, Snell went 0-3 with a 9.51 ERA, 1.94 WHIP, and 31 strikeouts in 23.2 innings, which is a far cry from his MLB-leading 2.25 ERA and 234 strikeouts last season.

Snell isn’t the only starter in the Giants’ rotation who has been shaky this season, either. Keaton Winn, who is also currently on the IL (elbow) but is expected back after the All-Star Break, has a 3-8 record over 12 starts with a 7.16 ERA. After spending almost a month on the IL, Harrison was pulled early in his first start back on July 6, having allowed 4 earned runs on 4 hits in just 3.1 innings. In 80.2 innings this season, Harrison has posted a 4.24 ERA and 1.38 WHIP.

While Logan Webb (3.09 ERA) and Jordan Hicks (3.47 ERA) have both been relatively solid this year for the Giants, and recently-called up Hayden Birdsong (4.40 ERA) has shown a lot of potential in his first three major-league starts, there’s still no question that the team desperately needs pitching depth if they want to fight their way into contention this season.

In the midst of a comeback season and with another year of club control remaining, Quantrill could be the bargain option the Giants need to get ahead.