Former Giants Closer Finds New Home in Yankees, Pirates Trade

Former San Francisco Giants closer Camilo Doval got traded from the New York Yankees to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The Yankees acquired minor leaguers Omar Alfonzo and Luis Cruz in exchange for the right-handed reliever, according to MLB writer Francys Romero. Alfonzo is the Pirates’ No. 17-ranked prospect. Cruz is an 18-year-old outfielder.

Doval has now been traded twice in as many seasons. The Giants dealt the reliever to the Yankees last year before New York traded him again to the Pirates this season.

Looking Back at Camilo Doval’s Time in San Francisco

Doval had ups and downs during his Giants career. The hard-throwing reliever impressed in his rookie season. He was part of a San Francisco team that made Giants history when they won 107 regular-season games in 2021.

The right-handed pitcher earned the closer role the following year. In 2022, Doval recorded a career-high 2.53 ERA and tallied 27 saves. He was then named an All-Star in 2023 after totaling 39 saves.

But the young reliever struggled since then. Doval was demoted to Triple-A in 2024 after posting a career-worst 4.88 ERA with the major league club. He lost the closer role to Ryan Walker.

San Francisco traded the then-27-year-old to the New York Yankees ahead of the 2025 MLB deadline.

Camilo Doval Struggles With the Yankees

Doval never recaptured his former All-Star form with New York. The Yankees rarely used the right-handed flamethrower as a closer.

Doval posted a 4.82 ERA in 22 games with the Yankees to close out the 2025 season. He recorded 1 save that year.

He then pitched 39 2/3 innings this season in 44 games. But again struggled to a tune of a 4.54 ERA before being dealt for the second time in his career.

Doval has one remaining year of arbitration (2027) before hitting free agency in 2028.

Revisiting the Giants’ Initial Trade with the Yankees

The Giants acquired minor league prospects Trystan Vrieling, Jesús Rodríguez, Parks Harber, and Carlos De La Rosa when they traded Doval to New York.

Rodríguez has already made an appearance with the big league club. He has played 22 games with the Giants, tallying 12 hits in 51 at-bats.

Harber is another player Giants fans might see make his MLB debut. The 24-year-old was promoted from Double-A Richmond to Triple-A Sacramento on Jul. 17. The third baseman is slashing an impressive .368/.422/.526 in 13 games with the Rivercats.

Harber is the Giants’ 10th-ranked prospect, and De La Rosa is the No. 26 prospect, according to MiLB.