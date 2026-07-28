Casey Schmitt Exits Giants Game With Apparent Injury

The San Francisco Giants are facing the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday to start a three-game series.

The Giants got bad news when super utility man Casey Schmitt exited the game with an apparent injury. The 27-year-old came out of the game after rounding first base on a leadoff single in the second inning.

“Casey Schmitt is coming out of the game after hurting his leg rounding first,” Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote. “He was able to walk off the field but was limping a bit.”

The utility man started at third base for the Giants on Monday and was batting 5th in the lineup. Infielder Christian Koss entered the game for the injured Schmitt.