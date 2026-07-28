SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 16: Casey Schmitt #10 of the San Francisco Giants jogs around the bases after hitting a two run home run during the fifth inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on May 16, 2026 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Scott Marshall/Getty Images)
The Giants got bad news when super utility man Casey Schmitt exited the game with an apparent injury. The 27-year-old came out of the game after rounding first base on a leadoff single in the second inning.
The utility man started at third base for the Giants on Monday and was batting 5th in the lineup. Infielder Christian Koss entered the game for the injured Schmitt.
Kyle Har is a sports reporter focused on the MLB and NFL, covering the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com. He has four years of experience as a sports radio producer at KNBR in San Francisco and works as a co-host for their Warriors postgame show, "Dubs OT," and weekly Warriors talk show "Just Dubs." More about Kyle Har
The San Francisco Giants are facing the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday to start a three-game series.The Giants got bad news when super utility man Casey Schmitt exited the game with an apparent injury. The 27-year-old came out of the game after rounding first base on a leadoff single in the second inning.“Casey Schmitt is coming […]
Casey Schmitt Exits Giants Game With Apparent Injury