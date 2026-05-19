Giants Shake Up Lineup, Name New Left Field Starter vs. Diamondbacks

The San Francisco Giants‘ offense is starting to rebound after a horrible start to the season. A big reason for their recent success is the production from utility infielder / designated hitter Casey Schmitt.

The Giants took two of three from the Athletics over the weekend, with Schmitt leading the charge. He went 6-for-11 with two home runs and three RBIs, continuing to emerge as one of the lineup’s most productive bats. With that surge, San Francisco is finding creative ways to keep him in the lineup.

The Giants are shaking up their lineup ahead of tonight’s game against the Diamonbacks. Casey Schmitt is starting in left field and batting third. It marks the first time he has started in the outfield in his major league career.

Casey Schmitt’s First Start in Left Field

The utility infielder has played all over the diamond throughout his major league career. In 4 seasons, the 27-year-old has played 93 games at second base, 73 at third base, 53 at shortstop and 30 at first base. This season, Schmitt has primarily played first base (12 games) and designated hitter (22 games).

Tonight will mark the first time Schmitt has started at any of the three outfield positions. However, Schmitt replaced Heliot Ramos in left field after the starting Ramos exited the game with quad tightness on Friday, May 15.

Ramos is the Giants’ most common starting left fielder. But San Francisco placed the outfielder on the 10-day IL with quad tightness. This resulted in the Giants starting outfielder Drew Gilbert and catcher/outfielder Eric Haase in left field the past two games.

Schmitt’s Impact on the Giants’ Offense

Casey Schmitt has been one of the few bright spots for a Giants offense that has struggled early in the season. He is posting a .297 / .344 / .531 season and has a team-leading 8 home runs and 21 RBIs.

Schmitt’s ability to play left field also allows the Giants’ top prospect, Bryce Eldridge, to crack the lineup at the designated hitter spot. Eldridge has not played every day like many have hoped when the Giants called him up. The 21-year-old has returned to the Giants lineup tonight at the DH spot.

It will be interesting to see how Giants manager Tony Vitello structures the lineup while Heliot Ramos is on the IL.