San Francisco Giants Receive Key Update on Casey Schmitt’s Recovery

The San Francisco Giants got a brutal injury update when the team announced on Tuesday that utility infielder Casey Schmitt will go on the injured list with a torn left meniscus.

Schmitt suffered the injury when he rounded first base on a leadoff single in the second inning in the Giants’ 3-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

But San Francisco received an encouraging recovery timeline after Schmitt underwent surgery on Friday.

Expected Return Timeline for Casey Schmitt

Many Giants reporters shared a positive outlook after Schmitt underwent surgery.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area: “Casey Schmitt had surgery today, which the Giants described as a debridement of his lateral meniscus. He’ll start rehab tomorrow with a rehab time of 6-8 weeks. That puts him up against the end of the season, but regardless, he’ll have a normal offseason and be 100% for 2027.”

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle: “The main takeaway from Schmitt’s surgery is he will be able to have a normal offseason of work. Possible he could be back before the end of the season, but that’s a wait and see thing. Important to be able to prepare for next year without limitations.”

Giants manager Tony Vitello told Justice delos Santos, among other reporters, that he anticipates that Schmitt will have a normal, healthy offseason.

The good news for the Giants is that it sounds like Schmitt will be healthy for the 2027 season. If the utility infielder can replicate what he did for San Francisco this year, Schmitt would be a huge foundational piece moving forward.

Casey Schmitt Sends Message to Giants Fans

The utility infielder shared a message on social media thanking Giants fans for their continued support while he recovers from injury.

Schmitt wrote: “Thank you, everyone, for all the messages and prayers. This isn’t how we drew it up, but it is what it is—just a little bump in the road. The surgery was successful, and now it’s on to the next steps of recovery and getting back on the diamond. I appreciate all the love and support.”

Casey Schmitt’s Breakout 2026 Season

The 27-year-old’s potential season-ending injury could not have happened at a worse time. Schmitt was having a breakout season in his fourth season with the Giants.

The utility infielder totaled 21 home runs in 98 games, the second-highest on the team. For comparison, Schmitt only hit 23 combined home runs in his three seasons prior with San Francisco.

The right-handed hitter also showcased his positional flexibility by playing all over the field when the Giants needed him. For example, when starting left fielder Heliot Ramos went down with an injury, Schmitt manned the position for 30 games despite never having played it in an MLB game.

He also started 24 games at third base in place of an injured Matt Chapman and 12 games at first base, 5 games at second base and 3 games at shortstop this season.