Giants’ Breakout Player Tabbed as 1 of MLB’s Top Trade Candidates

With a high-priced, veteran roster and one of Major League Baseball’s worst records, the San Francisco Giants are undeniably in a selling position as we move towards the trade deadline. Much of the trade focus has been around higher-priced veterans or pending free agents. One other name, however, has been mentioned.

When listing “the best trade targets for contenders,” Jon Hoefling of USA Today included two Giants, Lee and Casey Schmitt.

Casey Schmitt Included Among Top Names Contenders Should Trade For

Citing his breakout season and age, Hoefling listed Schmitt as a target for MLB’s best teams.

“Schmitt has burst onto the scene in 2026, offering solid offense and capable defense at a variety of positions. In just 2026 alone, the 27-year-old has played in the outfield and at every position on the infield. Couple that versatility in the field with 19 home runs and an OPS over .800 and that’s a very solid player that any team would love to have,” Hoefling said.

For the first time in his career, Schmitt has been a regular player for the Giants in 2026. Schmitt played in 88 of San Francisco’s 96 games before the All-Star break, starting in 86 of them.

He’s also thrived with the consistent playing time, producing a .280/.308/.497 slash line with 19 home runs. Schmitt also brings defensive versatility, having played all four infield positions and left field for the Giants in 2026. Schmitt has provided moments in previous seasons. Before 2026, though, those came in limited spurts, as did his playing time. In 2026, he’s proven that he’s a capable everyday player.

Schmitt May Be San Francisco’s Most Valuable Trade Candidate

Certainly, Schmitt does not have the lengthy resume that some other players the Giants might want to upload have. In this situation, however, that’s not entirely a bad thing.

Robbie Ray has pitched reasonably well for the Giants (3.38 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 90 strikeouts in 106.2 innings) while Luis Arráez is in contention for what would be his fourth batting title in five years. The problem is that both are pending free agents. Contending teams would see them as rental players. The trade return on rental players is often modest.

Rafael Devers struggled early in the 2026 season but entered the All-Star break with a respectable .249/.319/.479 slash line and 19 home runs. Lee is also enjoying a decent season, hitting .302/.333/.429. Both, though, have a lot of money and years remaining in their contracts. Devers is signed through 2033, making $28.5 million per year, while Lee is set to make $23.25 million in 2027, then $20.5 million in 2028 and 2029, though he can opt out following the 2027 season.

Devers and Lee both have skills that contending teams would like. But to trade either, the Giants would likely have to eat a decent portion of their contracts or take far less talent in return.

The 2026 season hasn’t been great for Willy Adames (.230/.281/.420, 15 home runs) or Matt Chapman (.235/.324/.368, 7 home runs). Both have significant enough track records to give teams reason to believe they’ll heat up in the final months of the season. That said, both have big contracts and a no-trade clause that they’d have to waive.

None of those issues bring down Schmitt’s value. Schmitt will enter arbitration following the 2026 season and won’t hit free agency until 2030. He may not have the lengthy track record of some of his teammates. But at 27 and with positional versatility and three more seasons at a (likely) affordable cost, Schmitt may be more valuable than any other Giant.

Of course, everything that would make Schmitt valuable to a contender could also make Schmitt valuable to the Giants. Schmitt could still be a cornerstone in San Francisco after the 2026 season. He’s an affordable, non-rental player. That said, if the Giants are being offered underwhelming returns for their high-priced veterans, Schmitt is someone who could likely net a big return.