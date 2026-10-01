San Francisco Giants Announce Matt Chapman News Immediately After Season

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants played their final game of the 2026 regular season when they hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park.

The Giants lost by a score of 5-1.

They did not make the 2026 MLB playoffs, to the franchise will now enter a long offseason.

San Francisco Giants Announce Matt Chapman News

The Giants played the second half of the season without Matt Chapman, as he was placed on the injured list.

The Giants wrote (via X) on July 1: “• IF Matt Chapman placed on the 10-day Injured List with an abdominal strain.”

This week, the Giants announced the latest update on Chapman.

MLB.com wrote (on September 29): “Continuing his rehab in Arizona and will be ready by Spring Training.”

Chapman finished the 2026 regular season batting .235 with 72 hits, seven home runs, 42 RBIs, and 35 runs in 84 games.

Looking At Chapman

Chapman was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five years of his career with the Athletics, making the All-Star Game in 2019.

Following Oakland, Chapman had a two-year run with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Chapman has been with the Giants since the 2024 season.

He also signed a massive extension with the franchise.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on September 5, 2024): “Matt Chapman’s deal with the San Francisco Giants starts in 2025, when he’ll be 32 years old, and will run through 2030. It includes no deferred money and a no-trade clause. The $151 million comes on top of the $20 million he earned this season in the deal replaced by extension.”