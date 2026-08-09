Former San Francisco Giants All-Star Is Still An MLB Free Agent

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants will finish their series with the Detroit Tigers at Oracle Park.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

UPDATE: The Giants lost 3-1.

Former Giants All-Star Is Still A Free Agent

With less than two months left in the season, it’s worth noting that a former Giants star still remains a free agent.

As of August 9, Alex Cobb is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

The 38-year-old had spent the 2025 season with the Tigers, but did not play in a game due to injury.

Looking At Cobb’s Career

Cobb was picked in the 4th round of the 2006 MLB Draft.

He pitched the first six years of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays.

During the 2013 season, Cobb went 11-3 with a 2.76 ERA in 22 starts.

Following the Rays, Cobb had stops with the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Angels (before the Giants).

He spent two seasons in San Francisco (and made the 2023 MLB All-Star Game).

Cobb most recently pitched in an MLB game during the 2024 season with the Cleveland Guardians.

It’s possible that another team could sign Cobb before the end of the year (or over the offseason).

That said, if this is it for him, he had a very solid career.

Over 233 starts, Cobb went 79-76 with a 3.84 ERA.

Looking At The Giants Right Now

As for the current Giants, they are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 49-68 record in 117 games.

Following the Tigers, they will play their next series on Monday night when they remain at home to host the Houston Astros.