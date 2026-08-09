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Former San Francisco Giants All-Star Is Still An MLB Free Agent

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 11: Alex Cobb #38 of the San Francisco Giants and Camilo Doval #75 of the San Francisco Giants run onto the field prior to the 93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at T-Mobile Park on July 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the San Francisco Giants will finish their series with the Detroit Tigers at Oracle Park.

The two teams are tied up at 1-1, so whoever wins on Sunday will take the series.

UPDATE: The Giants lost 3-1.

Former Giants All-Star Is Still A Free Agent

GettyAlex Cobb #38 of the San Francisco Giants pitches during the 93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at T-Mobile Park on July 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

With less than two months left in the season, it’s worth noting that a former Giants star still remains a free agent.

As of August 9, Alex Cobb is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

The 38-year-old had spent the 2025 season with the Tigers, but did not play in a game due to injury.

Looking At Cobb’s Career

GettyAlex Cobb #38 of the San Francisco Giants pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres on September 3, 2023 at Petco Park in San Diego, California.

Cobb was picked in the 4th round of the 2006 MLB Draft.

He pitched the first six years of his career with the Tampa Bay Rays.

During the 2013 season, Cobb went 11-3 with a 2.76 ERA in 22 starts.

GettyAlex Cobb #53 of the Tampa Bay Rays delivers in the first inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on September 10, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Following the Rays, Cobb had stops with the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Angels (before the Giants).

He spent two seasons in San Francisco (and made the 2023 MLB All-Star Game).

Cobb most recently pitched in an MLB game during the 2024 season with the Cleveland Guardians.

GettyCatcher Patrick Bailey #14 congratulates Alex Cobb #38 of the San Francisco Giants after Cobb pitched a 1-hitter against the Cincinnati Reds at Oracle Park on August 29, 2023 in San Francisco, California. Cobb had his no-hit attempt broke up with two outs in the ninth inning.

It’s possible that another team could sign Cobb before the end of the year (or over the offseason).

That said, if this is it for him, he had a very solid career.

Over 233 starts, Cobb went 79-76 with a 3.84 ERA.

Looking At The Giants Right Now

As for the current Giants, they are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 49-68 record in 117 games.

Following the Tigers, they will play their next series on Monday night when they remain at home to host the Houston Astros.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Former San Francisco Giants All-Star Is Still An MLB Free Agent

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