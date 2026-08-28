San Francisco Giants Get Critical Marcelo Mayer Injury Update

The San Francisco Giants received the latest Marcelo Mayer injury update ahead of Friday night’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“Marcelo Mayer says the walking boot is totally off now, doesn’t need it when he’s doing non-baseball activity. Unclear what the timeframe is for him to make Giants debut but would think the hope is fairly soon,” Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The former top prospect was acquired by the Giants when they traded left-handed reliever Erik Miller and minor leaguer Carlos Gutierrez to the Boston Red Sox.

Since the trade, Miller has thrived in Boston. He has not allowed an earned run in 10 2/3 innings. Miller has also recorded 18 strikeouts to 3 walks.

Meanwhile, Mayer has only played in 4 games within the Giants organization.

Marcelo Mayer Injury Timeline

Mayer was sent to Triple-A Sacramento on a rehab assignment after he was acquired. The 23-year-old was recovering from a bone stress reaction in his left forearm.

But the infielder suffered an injury setback while playing with the Sacramento Rivercats. Mayer fouled a ball off his foot and is dealing with foot soreness.

The Giants and Mayer were targeting the three-game Red Sox series at Fenway Park (Aug. 21-23). But Mayer never joined his new ballclub during that time.

“Marcelo Mayer has been sidelined by a right foot bone bruise from a prior injury. He was sore while playing in Triple-A, so he’ll rest this weekend and then get reevaluated when the Giants return home. That’s why he didn’t end up back in Boston,” Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reported on Aug. 21.

Marcelo Mayer Can Easily Slot Into Giants Lineup After Willy Adames Injury

Veteran shortstop Willy Adames was recently placed on the injured list after suffering a left elbow injury.

“Willy Adames got a second opinion on his left elbow, the plan is to rest and rehab and get a PRP injection. He’s expected to miss 3-4 weeks, which is basically the rest of the season,” Pavlovic reported.

The Giants have started a combination of Osleivis Basabe, Nate Furman, Christian Koss and Shay Whitcomb at their middle infield in the meantime. But those options have yet to show everyday potential at the positions.

Mayer impressed while rehabbing in Triple-A Sacramento. The 23-year-old recorded 6 hits in 17 at-bats and hit his first home run with the Giants organization in his second plate appearance.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft has slashed .353/.421/.588 for an impressive 1.009 OPS through 4 games.