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San Francisco Giants Demote 24-Year-Old Before End Of MLB Season

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 21: Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants looks on ahead of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on August 21, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

On Friday, the San Francisco Giants will open up their final series of the 2026 regular season when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park.

They are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins (also at home).

SF Giants Demote 24-Year-Old Before End Of Season

GettyCesar Perdomo #83 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after giving up a home run against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning at Oracle Park on September 23, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Ahead of Friday’s series, the Giants announced several roster moves.

One of those moves was to option Cesar Perdomo.

The Giants wrote (via X): “The #SFGiants made the following roster moves today: • LHP César Perdomo optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. • RHP Camilo Doval (#57) reported.”

Looking At Perdomo

GettyCesar Perdomo #83 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on September 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Perdomo is in the middle of his first season at the MLB level.

He has gone 0-1 with a 3.65 ERA in five games (four starts).

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Demote 24-Year-Old Before End Of MLB Season

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