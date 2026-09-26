BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 21: Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants looks on ahead of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on August 21, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
Perdomo is in the middle of his first season at the MLB level.
He has gone 0-1 with a 3.65 ERA in five games (four starts).
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On Friday, the San Francisco Giants will open up their final series of the 2026 regular season when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park.They are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins (also at home).SF Giants Demote 24-Year-Old Before End Of SeasonAhead of Friday’s series, the Giants announced several roster […]
San Francisco Giants Demote 24-Year-Old Before End Of MLB Season