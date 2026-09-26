San Francisco Giants Demote 24-Year-Old Before End Of MLB Season

On Friday, the San Francisco Giants will open up their final series of the 2026 regular season when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park.

They are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins (also at home).

SF Giants Demote 24-Year-Old Before End Of Season

Ahead of Friday’s series, the Giants announced several roster moves.

One of those moves was to option Cesar Perdomo.

The Giants wrote (via X): “The #SFGiants made the following roster moves today: • LHP César Perdomo optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. • RHP Camilo Doval (#57) reported.”

Looking At Perdomo

Perdomo is in the middle of his first season at the MLB level.

He has gone 0-1 with a 3.65 ERA in five games (four starts).