San Francisco Giants Demote Two Players Before Rockies Series

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 27: Grant McCray #58 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the bottom of the fourth inning at Oracle Park on July 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
They most recently lost two out of three games to the Houston Astros (at home).
SF Giants Demote Two Player Before Rockies Series
GettyManager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants talks with reporters prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 22, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Ahead of their series with the Rockies, the Giants announced an abundance of roster moves.
One of those moves was to option Nate Furman and Grant McCray to Triple-A.
The SF Giants wrote (via X): “#SFGiants roster moves: • OF Turner Hill (#52) selected from Triple-A Sacramento. • OF Jonah Cox recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. • IF Nate Furman and OF Grant McCray optioned to Triple-A Sacramento postgame Wednesday. • IF Matt Chapman transferred to the 60-day Injured List.”
#SFGiants roster moves:
• OF Turner Hill (#52) selected from Triple-A Sacramento.
• OF Jonah Cox recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.
• IF Nate Furman and OF Grant McCray optioned to Triple-A Sacramento postgame Wednesday.
• IF Matt Chapman transferred to the 60-day Injured
GettyGrant McCray #58 and Willy Adames #2 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates after McCray hit a two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the bottom of the fourth inning at Oracle Park on July 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California.
McCray was picked in the 3rd round of the 2019 MLB Draft.
He is in the middle of his third season playing at the MLB level (all with the Giants).
This year, the 25-year-old has appeared in 23 games for the Giants.
Looking At The Giants Right Now
GettyChristian Koss #50 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after hitting a single against the Houston Astros in the third inning at Oracle Park on August 10, 2026 in San Francisco, California.
The Giants came into the season with a very notable roster.
That said, they are among the worst teams in the MLB.
Right now, the Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 50-71 record in 121 games.
GettyJung Hoo Lee #51 of the San Francisco Giants rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning at Oracle Park on August 10, 2026 in San Francisco, California.
Following three games with the Rockies, the Giants will head on the road for a series with the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday in Ohio.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Friday, the San Francisco Giants will open up a series with the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park.They most recently lost two out of three games to the Houston Astros (at home).SF Giants Demote Two Player Before Rockies SeriesAhead of their series with the Rockies, the Giants announced an abundance of roster moves.One of those […]
San Francisco Giants Demote Two Players Before Rockies Series