San Francisco Giants Demote Two Players Before Rockies Series

On Friday, the San Francisco Giants will open up a series with the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park.

They most recently lost two out of three games to the Houston Astros (at home).

SF Giants Demote Two Player Before Rockies Series

Ahead of their series with the Rockies, the Giants announced an abundance of roster moves.

One of those moves was to option Nate Furman and Grant McCray to Triple-A.

The SF Giants wrote (via X): “#SFGiants roster moves: • OF Turner Hill (#52) selected from Triple-A Sacramento. • OF Jonah Cox recalled from Triple-A Sacramento. • IF Nate Furman and OF Grant McCray optioned to Triple-A Sacramento postgame Wednesday. • IF Matt Chapman transferred to the 60-day Injured List.”

Looking At Furman

Furman was picked in the 4th round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

He has appeared in five games for the Giants.

Looking At McCray

McCray was picked in the 3rd round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his third season playing at the MLB level (all with the Giants).

This year, the 25-year-old has appeared in 23 games for the Giants.

Looking At The Giants Right Now

The Giants came into the season with a very notable roster.

That said, they are among the worst teams in the MLB.

Right now, the Giants are the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 50-71 record in 121 games.

Following three games with the Rockies, the Giants will head on the road for a series with the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday in Ohio.